Match ends, Arsenal 2, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur
-
- From the section Football
Arsenal emphasised their current superiority over Tottenham with a comfortable FA Cup third round victory at Emirates Stadium.
Arsene Wenger has set his sights on an extended FA Cup run as his side stand top of the Premier League table - and they were never in serious danger as they dominated this north London derby to move into the next round.
Santi Cazorla's powerful finish put the hosts ahead in the first half and Danny Rose's dreadful error allowed Tomas Rosicky to race half the length of the field to score just after the hour.
The only downside for Arsenal was the sight of Theo Walcott being carried off on a stretcher in the closing minutes after appearing to catch his studs in the turf as he raced back to make a defensive tackle.
New Spurs boss Tim Sherwood was left disappointed as his players never reached the heights that saw them record an outstanding win at Manchester United on New Year's Day - and faced the taunts of Arsenal fans only too keen to remind him about his reported allegiance to the Gunners as a supporter.
This was another impressive show of strength from Arsenal as their season gathers momentum and the ground was awash with optimism and celebration at the final whistle.
The home side worked openings through midfield, where Spurs were light in numbers as Sherwood continued his bold ploy of playing two out-and-out strikers in Emmanuel Adebayor and Roberto Soldado.
Walcott's pace was a constant threat, twice forcing saves from Hugo Lloris and seeing another effort deflected over the top.
Youngster Serge Gnabry was also impressive and after firing narrowly over the top he was instrumental as the Gunners took a deserved lead after 31 minutes, laying a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Cazorla, who did not break stride before firing a first-time finish high past Lloris.
Arsenal made a change at half-time, with Per Mertesacker replacing Thomas Vermaelen - but Sherwood was happy to persist with his original line-up.
It was almost rewarded when Adebayor found space on the turn in the penalty area only to produce a scuffed shot, much to the delight of Arsenal's fans as they taunted their former striker.
The hosts always looked the more dangerous side and Walcott could have doubled their lead as he evaded Michael Dawson and rounded Lloris but could only find the side-netting from a tight angle.
The second goal arrived just after the hour - and it came courtesy of a calamitous mistake from Spurs defender Rose, who hesitated in possession on the halfway line, allowing Rosicky to nick the ball off him before running on to lift a finish over Lloris with Kyle Walker in pursuit but unable to make up the ground.
Sherwood immediately made a change, sending on Nacer Chadli for Soldado, but it was too late to shift the momentum of the match back in the visitors' favour.
Spurs' manager cut an increasingly frustrated figure in his technical area, especially after penalty appeals were rejected when Nacho Monreal collided with Walker and the ball struck Cazorla's hand in the area.
Arsenal were reduced to 10 men when Walcott was carried off with them having made all three substitutions - but Tottenham were in no shape to take advantage and this was an emphatic win for Wenger's side.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger:
"The game was played at a good pace and I think we controlled quite well both sides of it, the defensive and the offensive.
"We always looked to have a good discipline and to be tight at the back.
"Every time, when our game is based on movement and quick, sharp passing, we looked dangerous."
Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood:
"I am disappointed with the result, but we didn't disgrace ourselves.
"We showed we belong on the same field and in the same company as Arsenal.
"It has been six games in 17 days for us and we probably have the smallest squad in the league with the amount of injuries we have had.
"We were fatigued. A little bit of sharpness was missing but it could have gone either way.
"They showed great character and I am proud of them."
Line-ups
Arsenal
- 21Fabianski
- 3Sagna
- 6Koscielny
- 5VermaelenBooked at 18minsSubstituted forMertesackerat 45'minutes
- 17Monreal
- 10WilshereSubstituted forFlaminiat 71'minutes
- 8ArtetaSubstituted forÖzilat 75'minutes
- 44Gnabry
- 7Rosicky
- 19Cazorla
- 14WalcottSubstituted forat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Mertesacker
- 9Podolski
- 11Özil
- 13Viviano
- 20Flamini
- 25Jenkinson
- 30Park
Tottenham
- 25Lloris
- 2Walker
- 20Dawson
- 6Chiriches
- 3Rose
- 7Lennon
- 42Bentaleb
- 19Dembélé
- 23Eriksen
- 10Adebayor
- 9SoldadoSubstituted forChadliat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Capoue
- 21Chadli
- 24Friedel
- 35Fryers
- 37Kane
- 43Fredericks
- 45Obika
- Referee:
- Mark Clattenburg
- Attendance:
- 59,476
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 2, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Foul by Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur).
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mousa Dembélé.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Attempt saved. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a through ball.
Hand ball by Aaron Lennon (Tottenham Hotspur).
Attempt blocked. Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mesut Özil (Arsenal).
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Mathieu Flamini.
Theo Walcott went off injured after Arsenal had used all subs.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Theo Walcott (Arsenal) because of an injury.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Theo Walcott.
Offside, Arsenal. Mesut Özil tries a through ball, but Theo Walcott is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Bacary Sagna.
Attempt missed. Theo Walcott (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Attempt missed. Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Mesut Özil replaces Mikel Arteta.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Mathieu Flamini replaces Jack Wilshere because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Offside, Arsenal. Serge Gnabry tries a through ball, but Theo Walcott is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Nacer Chadli replaces Roberto Soldado.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 2, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a fast break.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Per Mertesacker.
Attempt missed. Theo Walcott (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a through ball.
Offside, Arsenal. Bacary Sagna tries a through ball, but Theo Walcott is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Lennon with a cross.
Attempt missed. Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Lennon.
Foul by Bacary Sagna (Arsenal).
Vlad Chiriches (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Christian Eriksen.
Offside, Arsenal. Serge Gnabry tries a through ball, but Theo Walcott is caught offside.
Foul by Jack Wilshere (Arsenal).
Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Nacho Monreal.