Wigan Athletic 3-3 Milton Keynes Dons
MK Dons fought back from a two-goal deficit to earn a home third-round replay with FA Cup holders Wigan.
Roger Espinoza's superb 30-yard strike put the hosts ahead before Jordi Gomez fired in to double the lead.
But Ben Reeves struck twice, in the 45th minute and first-half injury time, to make it level at the break.
Shaun Williams then missed a penalty for the Dons and Callum McManaman put Wigan back in front before Patrick Bamford found the net to make it 3-3.
Wigan looked to be cruising towards the fourth round as half-time approached.
But with just one second of normal time in the first half remaining, Reeves showed great footwork as he struck a neat shot past Ali Al Habsi.
And the Dons were level inside two minutes as Reeves found the net again, steering the ball home from inside the area.
MK Dons should have taken the lead after the break, when James McClean fouled substitute George Baldock inside the box, but Al Habsi matched his competent attempt with a diving save.
Wigan were ahead seconds after as McManaman broke the offside trap before firing past David Martin.
But the Dons were not finished and restored parity for a second time when, with eight minutes remaining, Bamford's close-range finish kept their chances of knocking out the FA Cup holders alive.
Line-ups
Wigan
- 26Al-Habsi
- 17Boyce
- 22Beausejour
- 16McArthurBooked at 90mins
- 25Barnett
- 24Perch
- 15McManaman
- 18Espinoza
- 14Jordi GómezBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMcCannat 45'minutes
- 9HoltSubstituted forFortunéat 59'minutes
- 11McCleanSubstituted forDickoat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Crainey
- 7McCann
- 12Pollitt
- 20Fyvie
- 28Redmond
- 29Dicko
- 32Fortuné
MK Dons
- 1Martin
- 5HodsonSubstituted forBaldockat 35'minutes
- 3Lewington
- 8Potter
- 24Kay
- 6WilliamsBooked at 52mins
- 22CarruthersSubstituted forGallowayat 71'minutes
- 7Gleeson
- 15Bamford
- 12Reeves
- 14AlliBooked at 44minsSubstituted forPowellat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Flanagan
- 10Chadwick
- 11Smith
- 16McLoughlin
- 17Powell
- 18Baldock
- 19Galloway
- Referee:
- Roger East
- Attendance:
- 6,960
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 3, MK Dons 3.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by James McArthur.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Leon Barnett.
Attempt blocked. Ben Reeves (MK Dons) right footed shot from long range on the right is blocked.
Attempt missed. Shaun Williams (MK Dons) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Emmerson Boyce.
Booking
James McArthur (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by James McArthur (Wigan Athletic).
Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Patrick Bamford (MK Dons).
Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Emmerson Boyce (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Roger Espinoza (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Baldock (MK Dons).
James McArthur (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dean Lewington (MK Dons).
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 3, MK Dons 3. Patrick Bamford (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. George Baldock (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Jean Beausejour.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by James McArthur.
Foul by Roger Espinoza (Wigan Athletic).
Patrick Bamford (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jean Beausejour (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by George Baldock (MK Dons).
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Brendan Galloway.
Foul by James McArthur (Wigan Athletic).
Ben Reeves (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris McCann (Wigan Athletic).
Darren Potter (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Nouha Dicko replaces James McClean.
Attempt missed. Marc-Antoine Fortuné (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. James McClean (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Daniel Powell replaces Bamidele Alli.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Brendan Galloway replaces Samir Carruthers.
Attempt missed. James Perch (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by George Baldock.
Attempt blocked. James McClean (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
James McClean (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Baldock (MK Dons).