Wigan Athletic 3-3 Milton Keynes Dons

MK Dons fought back from a two-goal deficit to earn a home third-round replay with FA Cup holders Wigan.

Roger Espinoza's superb 30-yard strike put the hosts ahead before Jordi Gomez fired in to double the lead.

But Ben Reeves struck twice, in the 45th minute and first-half injury time, to make it level at the break.

Shaun Williams then missed a penalty for the Dons and Callum McManaman put Wigan back in front before Patrick Bamford found the net to make it 3-3.

Wigan looked to be cruising towards the fourth round as half-time approached.

But with just one second of normal time in the first half remaining, Reeves showed great footwork as he struck a neat shot past Ali Al Habsi.

And the Dons were level inside two minutes as Reeves found the net again, steering the ball home from inside the area.

MK Dons should have taken the lead after the break, when James McClean fouled substitute George Baldock inside the box, but Al Habsi matched his competent attempt with a diving save.

Wigan were ahead seconds after as McManaman broke the offside trap before firing past David Martin.

But the Dons were not finished and restored parity for a second time when, with eight minutes remaining, Bamford's close-range finish kept their chances of knocking out the FA Cup holders alive.

