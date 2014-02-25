Match ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Bristol Rovers 1.
Scunthorpe United 1-1 Bristol Rovers
Steven Gillespie's 88th-minute header earned lowly Bristol Rovers a point and stopped Scunthorpe moving level on points with leaders Chesterfield.
Both sides wasted decent chances, but the hosts created the better openings after Sam Winnall's glancing first-half header from Gary McSheffrey's driven cross put them ahead.
Winnall came closest of all, hitting the bar with a header.
But Gillespie snatched a draw when he headed in Michael Smith's cross.
Scunthorpe are now two points behind leaders Chesterfield, who won 4-1 at Cheltenham.
Scunthorpe boss Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:
"I think you're always disappointed to concede a late goal - we've gone for the second goal and we've probably got too many bodies in the box and we need to manage that last period better.
"We had enough chances to win the game, we had two or three penalty appeals turned down, we hit the bar, they're a good outfit but on the balance of play in both boxes, we've created a lot more than they have.
"We've got to be so careful at this club now with the expectations, we're 17 games unbeaten, but you've got to try and embrace this time.
"Scunthorpe have had three terrible seasons, relegation, 18th, relegation. We're second in the league, we need to embrace it more, we need to enjoy this period."
Bristol Rovers manager John Ward told BBC Radio Bristol:
"We were disappointed with our quality in the first period, and even in the second half we didn't have enough of the ball in the top end of the pitch.
"But it was an excellent goal we finished with, after good play, so I'm not cribbing about something we can't do.
"We've come here and been very positive. We stood strong and decided to go and attack.
"We've come out to look for a point or three and we've got one. I'm really pleased with that."
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 1Slocombe
- 18Nolan
- 30Williams
- 4McAllister
- 5Mirfin
- 6Canavan
- 16AdelakunSubstituted forSparrowat 86'minutes
- 24Syers
- 27Madden
- 29WinnallSubstituted forHayesat 69'minutes
- 28McSheffrey
Substitutes
- 2Ribeiro
- 3Dawson
- 7Sparrow
- 13Severn
- 14Hawkridge
- 15Waterfall
- 39Hayes
Bristol Rovers
- 1Mildenhall
- 2Smith
- 14Brown
- 32O'Toole
- 6Parkes
- 29McChrystalBooked at 90mins
- 39Mohamed
- 30Lockyer
- 7ClarksonSubstituted forClucasat 82'minutes
- 19Beardsley
- 16GowSubstituted forGillespieat 45+8'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Woodards
- 8Gillespie
- 17Harrison
- 18Harding
- 20Gough
- 24O Clarke
- 25Clucas
- Referee:
- Mark Haywood
- Attendance:
- 3,318
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Bristol Rovers 1.
Attempt missed. Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Matthew Sparrow (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Bristol Rovers 1. Stephen Gillespie (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Matthew Sparrow replaces Hakeeb Adelakun.
Attempt missed. Dave Syers (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Seanan Clucas replaces David Clarkson.
Attempt missed. David Clarkson (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Paul Hayes (Scunthorpe United).
(Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by John-Joe O'Toole.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Tom Parkes.
Dave Syers (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt missed. Stephen Gillespie (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high.
Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Bristol Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Paul Hayes replaces Sam Winnall.
Attempt saved. Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe United) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Attempt missed. David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Tom Parkes.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Marcus Williams.
Attempt blocked. Kaid Mohamed (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kaid Mohamed (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Sam Slocombe.
Attempt saved. Chris Beardsley (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe United).
Tom Parkes (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Gillespie (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt missed. Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.