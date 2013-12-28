Edgar Davids: Barnet boss may stop playing after third red card

Edgar Davids

Barnet player-manager Edgar Davids is considering retiring as a player after his third red card of the season.

The former Juventus and Netherlands midfielder, who won the 1995 Champions League with Ajax, received two yellow cards in the 2-1 defeat at Salisbury.

It is his fifth sending off since he joined Barnet in October 2012.

The life and times of Edgar Davids 1991-96: Ajax

Ajax 1996-97: AC Milan

AC Milan 1997-2004: Juventus

Juventus 2004: Barcelona (loan)

Barcelona (loan) 2004-05: Inter Milan

Inter Milan 2005-07: Tottenham

Tottenham 2007-08: Ajax

Ajax 2010: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace 2012 to date: Barnet

"I am a target but it is OK," said the 40-year-old. "I don't think I am going to play anymore because they're taking away the fun."

Davids added: "I want the team to do well. If you look at the red cards, some are definitely red cards and some are exaggerated.

"It is hard to complete our tasks when a lot of decisions are against you."

As well as the three red cards, Davids has been cautioned on four other occasions in his nine appearances for the Bees this season.

Against Salisbury, he was shown a second yellow card for dissent. He was given two yellow cards in the 1-0 win over Dartford earlier this month and was sent off for violent conduct in the 1-1 draw with Wrexham in October.

Davids was initially appointed joint-head coach with Mark Robson 14 months ago but Robson left the club in December last year.

Barnet were relegated from League Two last season and currently sit ninth in the Conference.

Davids, who came out of retirement to play six games for Championship side Crystal Palace in 2010, also spent a couple of seasons at Tottenham between 2005 and 2007.

He won 76 international caps and helped Ajax win the Champions League, Uefa Cup and three Eredivisie titles

In Italy, he picked up three Serie A championships with Juventus and the Coppa Italia with Inter Milan.