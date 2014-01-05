Match ends, Nottingham Forest 5, West Ham United 0.
Nottingham Forest 5-0 West Ham United
Jamie Paterson scored a hat-trick as Nottingham Forest added to West Ham's woes by knocking the struggling Premier League side out of the FA Cup.
Hammers boss Sam Allardyce fielded a youthful side and the visitors went behind to a Djamel Abdoun penalty after George Moncur tripped Paterson.
Forest were dominant, and Paterson angled in the second before slotting in from eight yards to make it 3-0.
Paterson drove home his third before Andy Reid sealed a comfortable win.
Whether Forest's win counts as an upset is debatable considering the team selected by Allardyce, but the comprehensive manner of the defeat will only add to the pressure on the West Ham boss.
Allardyce said before the game that the FA Cup fell behind top-flight survival and the Capital One Cup semi-final against Manchester City in his priorities, and also bemoaned the injury problems he is having to contend with.
He fielded three debutants at Championship promotion chasers Forest in Danny Whitehead, Callum Driver and Sebastian Lletget, as well as handing George Moncur his first start.
And Allardyce's decision to put the emphasis on youth soon backfired.
Moncur's over-exuberance resulted in the midfielder making a rash challenge on Paterson, and Abdoun nonchalantly chipped in the resulting penalty.
Ravel Morrison had a dipping 22-yard free-kick tipped over by Forest keeper Karl Darlow, but the visitors struggled to make any impression as they were outplayed by the East Midlands side.
Forest striker Greg Halford found himself in on goal after a fortunate deflection and only a last-ditch sliding tackle from Driver denied him the chance to shoot from close range.
Halford, who had scored three goals in as many games operating as a makeshift forward, then headed another chance straight at keeper Adrian following a well-worked move.
The home side's main regret would have been they were not further ahead, and that feeling was compounded when Eric Lichaj was through on goal only to have his low shot saved, with Henri Lansbury shooting high from the rebound.
Forest's inability to turn their dominance into more goals was almost punished as the visitors briefly rallied after the break.
Lletget had a deflected shot parried away by Darlow, who also had to palm a Morrison shot wide before the home side's nerves were settled.
Paterson made the most of Halford holding off a defender to latch onto a loose ball, surging into the area and finishing with a drilled left-foot shot.
The forward then made the most of a Lansbury lay-off to drive in his second via a deflection before completing his hat-trick with a powerful shot after running across West Ham's box.
The Hammers fell apart and, after Reid shot home, referee Martin Atkinson's final whistle was all that could end their misery.
Nottingham Forest manager Billy Davies:
"I think someone was waiting to be hit for four or five here. Our play has been very good and we created a host of chances, I'm delighted with the way we played.
"I have to say we know [West Ham boss] Sam Allardyce has bigger fish to fry... We know he has injuries like ourselves.
"But before the game we were concerned, because in [Stewart] Downing and [Matt] Jarvis, [Modibo] Maiga and [Ravel] Morrison they had £20m of talent in the front four. We had to make sure we were up for the game, I wish I had £20m worth of front players because they have very good players."
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
- 1Darlow
- 18Jara
- 2LichajSubstituted forHardingat 58'minutes
- 10Lansbury
- 16Lascelles
- 25Hobbs
- 39Abdoun
- 6Moussi
- 15HalfordSubstituted forCoxat 75'minutes
- 11Reid
- 21PatersonSubstituted forDerbyshireat 83'minutesBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 3Harding
- 12Mackie
- 17Miller
- 26Evtimov
- 27Derbyshire
- 28Majewski
- 31Cox
West Ham
- 13Adrián
- 7Jarvis
- 23DowningSubstituted forTurgottat 64'minutes
- 27Potts
- 18DiarraSubstituted forBurkeat 55'minutes
- 39Driver
- 31Whitehead
- 35LletgetBooked at 45mins
- 11Maiga
- 15Morrison
- 34MoncurSubstituted forFanimoat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 29Spiegel
- 32Lee
- 36Turgott
- 41Fanimo
- 42Maguire
- 43Gordon-Hutton
- 44Burke
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 14,397
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 5, West Ham United 0.
Attempt blocked. Simon Cox (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Djamel Abdoun with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 5, West Ham United 0. Andy Reid (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Djamel Abdoun following a fast break.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Gonzalo Jara.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Jarvis (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Andy Reid (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Djamel Abdoun.
Booking
Matt Derbyshire (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Matt Derbyshire (Nottingham Forest).
Adrián (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Simon Cox (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Guy Moussi.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Reece Burke.
Attempt missed. Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andy Reid.
Attempt missed. Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Djamel Abdoun.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Matt Derbyshire replaces Jamie Paterson.
Attempt missed. Simon Cox (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andy Reid with a cross.
Foul by Simon Cox (Nottingham Forest).
Sebastian Lletget (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Simon Cox tries a through ball, but Daniel Harding is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 4, West Ham United 0. Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andy Reid.
Hand ball by Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt saved. Simon Cox (Nottingham Forest) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Djamel Abdoun with a cross.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Andy Reid tries a through ball, but Simon Cox is caught offside.
Daniel Harding (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Callum Driver (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Simon Cox replaces Greg Halford.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Karl Darlow.
Attempt saved. Blair Turgott (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Sebastian Lletget.
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 3, West Ham United 0. Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Henri Lansbury.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Jarvis (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Potts.
Attempt missed. Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Djamel Abdoun.
Foul by Greg Halford (Nottingham Forest).
Callum Driver (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 2, West Ham United 0. Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Blair Turgott replaces Stewart Downing.
Attempt missed. Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gonzalo Jara.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Andy Reid tries a through ball, but Greg Halford is caught offside.
Guy Moussi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Danny Whitehead (West Ham United).
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Karl Darlow.