Partick Thistle: Alan Archibald embarrassed by heavy defeat

Manager Alan Archibald was left "embarrassed" after Partick Thistle lost 5-1 at home to Motherwell.

"I thought it could have been more, it could have been six or seven," was his grim assessment to BBC Scotland.

"It's hard to take after a good clean sheet here against Inverness only a few days ago.

"We're going to Celtic next which is always a hard place to go but we'll need to lift the heads and freshen the team up for that one."

Thistle, without a win in eight outings, make the short journey across Glasgow on 1 January to take on the unbeaten league leaders.

Archibald's men, who missed three glaring, close-range chances in Boxing Day's stalemate with Inverness Caley Thistle, began impressively against Motherwell and were ahead on eight minutes thanks to a Steven Lawless strike.

But the hosts were picked off three times before half time and fell apart completely after the interval, conceding two more goals and presenting the visitors with chance after chance.

"It's very disappointing after starting so well," added Archibald.

"We were creating chances and looking good but Motherwell counter-attacked several times and I thought it was a professional performance from them.

"It was down to bad decision-making which has been a fault all season, we go 1-0 up and try to keep going without getting organised.

"There were mistakes for the goals as well; individual errors for most of them."