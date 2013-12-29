Manager Arsene Wenger says the success of his Arsenal team has "surprised many people", after their 1-0 victory over Newcastle saw them return to the top of the Premier League table.

Olivier Giroud scored the only goal of the game when he headed in from Theo Walcott's free-kick.

The Gunners will be top of the league on New Year's Day for the first time since the 2007-08 season, with a one-point advantage over Manchester City.