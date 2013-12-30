West Brom caretaker manager Keith Downing says striker Nicolas Anelka meant no offence by the "quenelle" gesture he made after scoring in their game at West Ham.

Downing says Anelka has trained well ahead of their game against Newcastle on New Year's Day and that the matter is now in the hands of the Football Association.

Since the press conference Anelka has agreed not to use the gesture again when celebrating goals.