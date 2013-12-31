BBC Sport - Roberto Martinez laughs off Ross Barkley speculation

Everton boss Roberto Martinez says he will not be selling Ross Barkley in the January transfer window amid reports of a forthcoming £50m bid for the England midfielder.

Martinez says he will be looking to finish the month with a stronger squad - and that he does not need to sell stars such as Barkley or England left-back Leighton Baines.

When asked about a rumoured £50m transfer of Barkley to Manchester United, Martinez jokes he will not be leaving "on loan".

