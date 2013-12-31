Portsmouth: Bury's Trevor Carson to remain at Fratton Park

Bury keeper Trevor Carson will stay at Portsmouth until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Northern Irishman has made 17 appearances since arriving at Fratton Park in October, missing just one match, against his parent club.

"I'm delighted and it feels like a weight off my shoulders," said Carson. "Now I can just concentrate on playing well for Pompey.

"Hopefully we can stay unbeaten for a few more matches and start looking up the table rather than down it."