Portsmouth: Bury's Trevor Carson to remain at Fratton Park
Bury keeper Trevor Carson will stay at Portsmouth until the end of the season.
The 25-year-old Northern Irishman has made 17 appearances since arriving at Fratton Park in October, missing just one match, against his parent club.
"I'm delighted and it feels like a weight off my shoulders," said Carson. "Now I can just concentrate on playing well for Pompey.
"Hopefully we can stay unbeaten for a few more matches and start looking up the table rather than down it."