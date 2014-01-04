Trinity Shield: Grouville beat holders St Lawrence to make final

From the section

Grouville are into the final of Jersey's inter-parish Trinity Shield thanks to a 2-1 win over St Lawrence.

Tim da Luca had given reigning champions St Lawrence the early advantage when he netted on five minutes.

But Grouville hit back through striker Charlie Petulla and Steffan Kermin's long-range free-kick.

The annual tournament over the festive period sees players represent the parish they live in or were born into.

Grouville will now face St Saviour in Tuesday's final at Springfield.