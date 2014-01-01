BBC Sport - Fulham 2-1 West Ham: Rene Meulensteen pleased with festive form

Meulensteen pleased with festive form

Fulham manager Rene Meulensteen says he is pleased with the form shown by his side over the festive period after their 2-1 win over West Ham.

Steve Sidwell equalised for the Cottagers after Mohamed Diame's opener before Dimitar Berbatov's fifth goal of the season secured the points against the Hammers who had Kevin Nolan sent off.

Victory made it two wins in three games for Fulham, who lost 6-0 to Hull on Sunday.

Top videos

Video

Meulensteen pleased with festive form

Audio

Pep Guardiola

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Comfortable' win pleases Mourinho

Video

Conte's wife interrupts Chelsea news conference

Video

Moments of quality key to Man Utd win - Howe

Video

A memorable night in Accrington - how Stanley sealed promotion

Audio

London Marathon Preview

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Running the marathon at Tokyo 2020 is 'possible' - Farah

Video

'Spurs draw a result we deserved'

Video

Pochettino 'disappointed' with Brighton draw

Top Stories