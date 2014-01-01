Fulham manager Rene Meulensteen says he is pleased with the form shown by his side over the festive period after their 2-1 win over West Ham.

Steve Sidwell equalised for the Cottagers after Mohamed Diame's opener before Dimitar Berbatov's fifth goal of the season secured the points against the Hammers who had Kevin Nolan sent off.

Victory made it two wins in three games for Fulham, who lost 6-0 to Hull on Sunday.