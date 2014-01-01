Sunderland boss Gus Poyet says he is "fed up" after his side's 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light.

Villa claimed their first victory in six matches as Gabriel Agbonlahor scored the only goal of the game in the 15th minute against a Black Cats team Poyet believes lacks quality.

The defeat leaves the Black Cats rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, four points from safety.