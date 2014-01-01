Norwich City manager Chris Hughton says Crystal Palace striker Marouane Chamakh should have been sent off in the two sides' 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

Bradley Johnson gave Norwich the lead before Jason Puncheon equalised for Palace from the penalty spot. Leroy Fer was later sent off for the Canaries during a frantic second half.

However, Hughton believes Chamakh should have also been shown a red card after a first-half altercation with Wes Hoolahan.