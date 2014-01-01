BBC Sport - Man Utd 1-2 Tottenham: Moyes calls penalty decision unbelievable

Penalty decision unbelievable - Moyes

Manchester United manager David Moyes calls the decision not to punish Hugo Lloris's challenge on Ashley Young "unbelievable" after his side's 2-1 home loss to Tottenham.

Emmanuel Adebayor and Christian Eriksen scored either side of the break for Tottenham before Danny Welbeck halved the deficit. Lloris's challenge on Young came as the hosts searched in vain for an equaliser.

Having previously not lost at home to Spurs in 23 years, United have now lost twice in a row to them at Old Trafford.

Top Stories