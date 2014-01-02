Blackburn Rovers: Bruno Ribeiro returning to Brazil

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed that defender Bruno Ribeiro has left the club to join Clube Atletico Linense in his native Brazil on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old full-back returns to the side he played for in the second half of the 2012-13 campaign.

All five of his first-team appearances for Blackburn came under the management of former boss Steve Kean, his last outing coming in September 2012.

Striker Jordan Slew has also left Ewood Park,

