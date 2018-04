Chesterfield have signed Accrington Stanley goalkeeper Ian Dunbavin on a one-month loan deal.

The 33-year-old has played 151 league games for Stanley after joining them from Halifax in 2006.

His last appearance for James Beattie's side came in their 1-0 defeat by Cheltenham on 24 August.

The Spireites are currently third in League Two, three points behind leaders Scunthorpe but with a game in hand on the Iron.