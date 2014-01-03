Accrington re-sign Fulham's Marcus Bettinelli on loan

From the section

Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has returned to Accrington Stanley on loan until 30 January.

Bettinelli, 21, had been Stanley's regular keeper before being recalled to Craven Cottage on Christmas Day.

Teenager Andrew Dawber has started the last three games, while the League Two club have allowed on a month's loan.

Meanwhile, Stanley's game at Portsmouth on Saturday has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.