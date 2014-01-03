Neil Danns: Bolton loan return for Leicester midfielder

Leicester midfielder Neil Danns has returned to Bolton Wanderers on loan for the remainder of the season.

the 31-year-old went back to his parent club on 27 December.

Danns scored four goals in 13 outings for Dougie Freedman's side and was on the losing side just three times.

The former Crystal Palace man is free to feature when Bolton host fellow Championship club Blackpool in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Joe Mason and Jan Gregus have returned to Cardiff and Banik Ostrava respectively at the end of their loan spells with the club.