Southampton: Dani Osvaldo banned for three matches

Southampton striker Dani Osvaldo has been suspended for three matches after being found guilty of violent conduct.

The Saints' record signing, banned with immediate effect, has also been fined £40,000 for his part in a touchline fracas in December's draw at Newcastle.

Osvaldo, watching from the sidelines after being substituted, reacted angrily to a tackle in stoppage time.

Newcastle United coach Andy Woodman, who was sent to the stands, has been fined £1,250.

The 27-year-old's charge of violent conduct was proved by an FA independent regulatory commission hearing on Friday.

He is therefore ruled out of Saturday's third round FA Cup clash with Burnley at St Mary's Stadium and will also miss Premier League games at home to West Brom and away to Sunderland.

The scenes were sparked by Southampton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin's yellow card for a late tackle on Newcastle defender Massadio Haidara.

Staff and players from both benches became involved in a touchline melee, with referee Mike Jones sending Woodman and Saints back-room staff member Toni Jimenez to the stands.

After the match on 14 December, Newcastle manager Alan Pardew described the incident as "pretty pathetic" while Saints boss Mauricio Pochettino said: "What happened is not a good example."