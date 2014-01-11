Yeovil Town 1-2 Burnley

Danny Ings

Danny Ings continued his goalscoring form as Burnley kept the pressure up on Championship leaders Leicester with a win at struggling Yeovil.

England Under-21 international Ings scored his 21st goal of the campaign to open the scoring at Huish Park.

His strike partner Sam Vokes doubled Burnley's advantage with a tap-in.

Kieffer Moore pulled a goal back for Yeovil with 10 minutes of the contest left, but they could not find an equaliser and remain in the drop zone.

Yeovil began brightly without really troubling Tom Heaton in the visitors' goal, but fell behind in the 19th minute to an unstoppable strike from Ings.

Danny Ings: Season-by-season Bournemouth (2009-11) 2009-10: 1 game, 0 goals 2010-11: 28 games, 8 goals Burnley (2011-present) 2011-12: 16 games, 3 goals 2012-13: 33 games, 3 goals 2013-14: 28 games, 21 goals

The ball broke to him 20 yards out and the striker, who was capped by England Under-21s in November, fired past Marek Stech.

The opener sparked Burnley into life and Ings continued to find pockets of space, showing why he has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Former Bournemouth man Ings gave the Glovers a scare when he found space in the area and hooked the ball into the home terrace.

For the Somerset side it was was a first-half performance that was indicative of their season - comfortable in possession, but toothless up front.

The first real chance of the second half arrived just five minutes in when Keith Treacy's curled free-kick was turned round a post by Yeovil's Czech goalkeeper Stech.

Yeovil spurned the chance to equalise after 54 minutes when Joel Grant was sent through, but Michael Duff's flying tackle superbly denied the forward.

Burnley responded immediately when Vokes got ahead of his marker, but he turned his effort against a post.

The difference between the two sides was highlighted after an hour.

The hosts carved out the perfect opportunity to equalise when Luke Ayling's cross found Grant, whose header came back off the bar.

At the other end, Shane Duffy lingered on the ball, allowing Dean Marney to nip in and selflessly tee up Vokes for an easy close-range finish.

Burnley have signed Brighton striker Ashley Barnes to aid their promotion push but if Ings and Vokes continue to find the net the new man might be hard pushed to force his way into contention.

But Yeovil halved the deficit from an unlikely source in the 80th minute.

Moore was playing non-league football last season, but buoyed by his first professional goal in the FA Cup versus Leyton Orient, the substitute surged down the left wing and saw his cross-shot fly into the far corner.

Did you know? Yeovil boss Gary Johnson was manager of the Latvian national team from 1999-2001 prior to his first spell in charge at Huish Park.

Yeovil poured forward in search of a late equaliser - sending keeper Stech up for set-pieces - but Burnley held firm.

Yeovil Town manager Gary Johnson:

"The difference was we made two bad mistakes, the top teams don't make those mistakes so that gifts strikers the goals.

"We had to work very hard to create our own opportunities and we certainly did create enough opportunities to come away with something.

"We are getting in there, we're not a million miles away. But it's not about the strikers, it's about the whole team.

"It takes us to get a punch on the nose before we start fighting, but we need to hit the opposition on the nose before they hit us."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche:

"There has been speculation ever since I have been here over our players, whether it's Danny Ings, Sam Vokes or Charlie Austin.

"There is naturally going to be interest when players are doing well. It's good that there are people interested but I don't envisage Danny leaving any time soon. Certainly not in January, but who knows what happens in the future - everybody has their price, even Cristiano Ronaldo.

"He is a Burnley player, he is playing well, enjoying his football and scoring goals.

"I thought we were good value for the three points today, some of the football that we were playing was excellent. Their keeper has made a few great saves, and we've hit the post."