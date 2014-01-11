Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Nottingham Forest 1.
Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Nottingham Forest
-
Nottingham Forest extended their unbeaten run to nine matches but were denied victory as Bolton fought back from a goal behind to gain a point.
Forest, who thrashed Premier League side West Ham 5-0 in the FA Cup on Sunday, led through Jamie Paterson's calm finish after Greg Halford's pass.
But Matt Mills pulled Bolton level with 15 minutes remaining, heading in from Andre Moritz's free-kick.
Forest almost snatched a dramatic winner, but Halford hit the post.
And Bolton goalkeeper Andy Lonergan produced an excellent one-handed save to block Andy Reid's powerful follow-up as Billy Davies's side missed the chance to claim their fourth win in five games.
They remain fifth in the Championship, though they are now nine points behind second-placed Burnley.
Bolton, who took only five points from their opening 10 matches of the season, will be happy with the draw, a result that leaves them 18th and seven points above the bottom three.
Wanderers had the first opportunity when Mark Davies forced Karl Darlow to make a low save in a first half that contained few goalscoring chances.
But Forest opened the scoring within two minutes of the restart when Paterson collected a fine pass from Halford and delicately slotted the ball past Lonergan for his fourth goal in two matches.
Despite not being fluent in attack, the Trotters claimed an equaliser which their hard work deserved.
After winning a free-kick on the edge of the box, Moritz's outswinging cross was helped on past Darlow by Mills.
Both sides had late chances to win it, with Forest coming the closest when Halford fired against the post after a beautifully weighted pass from Henri Lansbury. The ball fall to Reid, whose low shot was superbly saved.
Bolton manager Dougie Freedman:
"I wasn't happy because we created enough opportunities in the first half to take the lead.
"In the second half we made a very good Nottingham Forest side look ragged towards the end of the game.
"That's a great credit to our players."
Nottingham Forest manager Billy Davies:
"It was a frantic game of football that could have gone either way.
"Defensively we were excellent and the only thing that we are lacking is that clinical finishing up front."
Line-ups
Bolton
- 24Lonergan
- 15Baptiste
- 5Ream
- 6Spearing
- 4MillsBooked at 54mins
- 12Knight
- 18Danns
- 16Davies
- 10BeckfordSubstituted forMoritzat 30'minutes
- 9NgogBooked at 64mins
- 27Lee
Substitutes
- 7Eagles
- 14Moritz
- 21Pratley
- 33White
- 36Bolger
- 37Lee-Barrett
- 44Kamara
Nottm Forest
- 1Darlow
- 18JaraSubstituted forHendersonat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 3Harding
- 11ReidBooked at 77mins
- 16Lascelles
- 25HobbsSubstituted forCollinsat 59'minutes
- 21Paterson
- 6Moussi
- 15HalfordBooked at 72mins
- 10LansburyBooked at 35mins
- 39AbdounSubstituted forCoxat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Collins
- 9Henderson
- 12Mackie
- 24Vaughan
- 27Derbyshire
- 29de Vries
- 31Cox
- Referee:
- Michael Naylor
- Attendance:
- 17,046
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Nottingham Forest 1.
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Tim Ream tries a through ball, but André Moritz is caught offside.
Booking
Darius Henderson (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Darius Henderson (Nottingham Forest).
Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Guy Moussi (Nottingham Forest).
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Andy Lonergan.
Attempt missed. Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Darius Henderson with a headed pass.
Karl Darlow (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by André Moritz (Bolton Wanderers).
Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Baptiste (Bolton Wanderers).
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Karl Darlow.
Attempt saved. Matthew Mills (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Baptiste.
Foul by Simon Cox (Nottingham Forest).
Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Simon Cox (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Davies (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt saved. Andy Reid (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Darius Henderson (Nottingham Forest) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Henri Lansbury.
Attempt missed. Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Paterson.
Attempt missed. André Moritz (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lee Chung-Yong.
Attempt missed. Tim Ream (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Davies (Bolton Wanderers).
Booking
Andy Reid (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andy Reid (Nottingham Forest).
Alex Baptiste (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Darius Henderson replaces Gonzalo Jara.
Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Ngog (Bolton Wanderers).
Goal!
Goal! Bolton Wanderers 1, Nottingham Forest 1. Matthew Mills (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by André Moritz with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Gonzalo Jara (Nottingham Forest).
David Ngog (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamaal Lascelles (Nottingham Forest).
David Ngog (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Greg Halford (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Greg Halford (Nottingham Forest).
Matthew Mills (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.