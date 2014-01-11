League One
Brentford2Port Vale0

Brentford 2-0 Port Vale

Marcello Trotta

Brentford ensured they stayed top of the League One table after goals from Marcello Trotta and Will Grigg saw them overcome Port Vale.

The Bees went ahead before the break when on-loan Trotta unleashed a powerful strike from outside the box.

Clayton Donaldson almost doubled their lead, but saw his effort disallowed for a foul on Vale keeper Chris Neal.

Vale struggled find a response and went two down just before full time when Grigg tapped the ball home.

The win was Brentford's eighth in a row and they have not lost a league fixture in 15, their last defeat coming away to Stevenage in October.

Post-match: Brentford boss Mark Warburton

Brentford manager Mark Warburton told BBC London 94.9:

"There is no secret, the players are professionals and do what they do well and enjoy what they do and when it comes together we will be in good shape.

"We were sloppy, but we rectified it and the player who have come in have done really well and you need the strength in depth of the squad, you need 14 or 15, not just a strong eleven.

"Alan Judge found his feet, showed his quality and combined well with the forwards, and I was pleased with his debut."

Line-ups

Brentford

  • 27Button
  • 14Logan
  • 24Bidwell
  • 2O'Connor
  • 12McCormack
  • 5Craig
  • 7SaundersSubstituted forGriggat 72'minutes
  • 17Saville
  • 18JudgeSubstituted forReevesat 67'minutes
  • 9Donaldson
  • 29Trotta

Substitutes

  • 1Lee
  • 3Barron
  • 11Grigg
  • 15Dallas
  • 19Fillo
  • 20Diagouraga
  • 22Reeves

Port Vale

  • 1Neal
  • 2Yates
  • 17Davis
  • 7Loft
  • 20Grimmer
  • 21Griffith
  • 18LinesBooked at 35mins
  • 8Dodds
  • 11PopeSubstituted forWilliamsonat 70'minutes
  • 10TomlinSubstituted forMyrie-Williamsat 21'minutes
  • 26BirchallBooked at 32minsSubstituted forHugillat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Myrie-Williams
  • 12Johnson
  • 15Shuker
  • 19Williamson
  • 22Lloyd
  • 39Hugill
  • 41O'Neil
Referee:
Phil Gibbs
Attendance:
8,327

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamPort Vale
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home25
Away5
Shots on Target
Home13
Away0
Corners
Home12
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Brentford 2, Port Vale 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brentford 2, Port Vale 0.

Foul by George Saville (Brentford).

Adam Yates (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. George Saville (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Brentford 2, Port Vale 0. William Grigg (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Bidwell.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Chris Neal.

Attempt saved. Clayton Donaldson (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by William Grigg (Brentford).

Anthony Griffith (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin O'Connor (Brentford).

Joe Davis (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Chris Neal.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.

George Saville (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ben Williamson (Port Vale).

Attempt missed. Marcello Trotta (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Alan McCormack (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Adam Yates.

Anthony Griffith (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jake Reeves (Brentford).

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. William Grigg replaces Sam Saunders.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Jordan Hugill replaces Chris Birchall.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Ben Williamson replaces Tom Pope.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Anthony Griffith.

Attempt saved. Marcello Trotta (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Jake Reeves replaces Alan Judge.

Marcello Trotta (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Grimmer (Port Vale).

Clayton Donaldson (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack Grimmer (Port Vale).

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jack Grimmer.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Chris Neal.

Attempt saved. Marcello Trotta (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Brentford).

(Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Anthony Griffith (Port Vale).

George Saville (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Sam Saunders (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Sam Saunders (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brentford25174444232155
2Leyton Orient25166354233154
3Wolves26157441192252
4Preston2513843526947
5Rotherham2511864234841
6Peterborough25123103732539
7Walsall2510872823538
8Swindon24114942321037
9Port Vale25113113639-336
10MK Dons2410593934535
11Coventry24126652421032
12Bradford2571173630632
13Colchester2571083132-131
14Crawley237882530-529
15Gillingham2685133345-1229
16Oldham2476112732-527
17Carlisle2576122643-1727
18Shrewsbury2668122632-626
19Sheff Utd2567122433-925
20Tranmere2567122945-1625
21Notts County2673163239-724
22Crewe2566132451-2724
23Bristol City2441193437-323
24Stevenage2454152243-2119
View full League One table

