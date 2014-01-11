Notts County 2-1 Sheffield United

Mark Fotheringham scored his first Notts County goal as the League One strugglers came from behind to beat Sheffield United.

Liverpool loanee Conor Coady netted after just two minute for the Blades, rifling home from the edge of the box.

County were level soon when Jamal Campbell-Ryce's cross hit Enoch Showunmi on the chest and bounced in.

Fotheringham struck the winner from a rebound after United keeper George Long fumbled his first effort.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Sheffield United manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"They certainly didn't come and create many chances against us, and most teams haven't. We didn't get the run of the ball today, and also certainly didn't get the run of the decisions.

"Some things were very, very puzzling today. Our supporters who are travelling away from home must be wondering why some of the decisions are being made that are.

"We should have been 2-0 up in the first ten minutes of the game. It was a brilliant goal we scored after less than two minutes, but then you go and build on it, and while they're rocking you go and get that second goal. We didn't manage to do that."