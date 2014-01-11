Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Preston North End 0.
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Preston North End
Teenager Lee Evans scored his first goal since August as Wolves overcame promotion rivals Preston at Molineux.
After early pressure from the home side, Dave Edwards slotted under keeper Declan Rudd to put them in front.
Joe Garner almost levelled when his curling shot struck the crossbar, but Evans doubled the lead after Rudd had saved James Henry's initial effort.
Paul Gallagher forced a good save from Aaron McCarey, but Preston's hopes of a fourth successive win came to nothing.
The victory was only the second in eight games for Wolves, who remained in third place, only two points behind Leyton Orient and three adrift of leaders Brentford.
And 19-year-old Evans' goal in his first start since November justified manager Kenny Jackett's decision to restore him to the team.
Despite the result, Preston held onto fourth, five points behind Wolves, but six clear of Rotherham, leaving them well-placed to push for at least a play-off place in the remainder of the season.
Line-ups
Wolves
- 31McCarey
- 18Ricketts
- 26Golbourne
- 4EdwardsSubstituted forDavisat 63'minutes
- 5Stearman
- 6Batth
- 7Henry
- 14EvansSubstituted forElokobiat 89'minutes
- 9GriffithsBooked at 27minsSubstituted forMcAlindenat 70'minutes
- 27Jacobs
- 11McDonald
Substitutes
- 1Hennessey
- 3Elokobi
- 8Davis
- 10Sako
- 16Cassidy
- 20McAlinden
- 29Doyle
Preston
- 23Rudd
- 5Clarke
- 16BuchananBooked at 89mins
- 19WelshBooked at 62minsSubstituted forBrownhillat 71'minutes
- 22King
- 6Wright
- 11HolmesSubstituted forWisemanat 60'minutes
- 37KilkennyBooked at 54mins
- 27HumeSubstituted forDaviesat 60'minutes
- 14Garner
- 12Gallagher
Substitutes
- 1Stuckmann
- 2Keane
- 3Laird
- 7Humphrey
- 9Davies
- 30Brownhill
- 32Wiseman
- Referee:
- Scott Mathieson
- Attendance:
- 20,434
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Preston North End 0.
Attempt missed. James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. George Elokobi replaces Lee Evans.
Michael Jacobs (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Buchanan (Preston North End).
Foul by Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Josh Brownhill (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
David Buchanan (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Richard Stearman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Garner (Preston North End).
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Sam Ricketts.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Kevin McDonald.
Foul by Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Neil Kilkenny (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Liam McAlinden (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Aaron McCarey.
Attempt saved. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Danny Batth.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Josh Brownhill replaces John Welsh.
Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Garner (Preston North End).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Liam McAlinden replaces Leigh Griffiths.
Attempt missed. Scott Wiseman (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Joe Garner (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. David Davis replaces David Edwards.
Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
John Welsh (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by John Welsh (Preston North End).
Foul by Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Jack King (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Scott Wiseman replaces Lee Holmes.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Kevin Davies replaces Iain Hume.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Sam Ricketts.
Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Joe Garner (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.