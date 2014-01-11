League One
Wolves2Preston0

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Preston North End

Lee Evans scores for Wolves

Teenager Lee Evans scored his first goal since August as Wolves overcame promotion rivals Preston at Molineux.

After early pressure from the home side, Dave Edwards slotted under keeper Declan Rudd to put them in front.

Joe Garner almost levelled when his curling shot struck the crossbar, but Evans doubled the lead after Rudd had saved James Henry's initial effort.

Paul Gallagher forced a good save from Aaron McCarey, but Preston's hopes of a fourth successive win came to nothing.

The victory was only the second in eight games for Wolves, who remained in third place, only two points behind Leyton Orient and three adrift of leaders Brentford.

And 19-year-old Evans' goal in his first start since November justified manager Kenny Jackett's decision to restore him to the team.

Despite the result, Preston held onto fourth, five points behind Wolves, but six clear of Rotherham, leaving them well-placed to push for at least a play-off place in the remainder of the season.

Line-ups

Wolves

  • 31McCarey
  • 18Ricketts
  • 26Golbourne
  • 4EdwardsSubstituted forDavisat 63'minutes
  • 5Stearman
  • 6Batth
  • 7Henry
  • 14EvansSubstituted forElokobiat 89'minutes
  • 9GriffithsBooked at 27minsSubstituted forMcAlindenat 70'minutes
  • 27Jacobs
  • 11McDonald

Substitutes

  • 1Hennessey
  • 3Elokobi
  • 8Davis
  • 10Sako
  • 16Cassidy
  • 20McAlinden
  • 29Doyle

Preston

  • 23Rudd
  • 5Clarke
  • 16BuchananBooked at 89mins
  • 19WelshBooked at 62minsSubstituted forBrownhillat 71'minutes
  • 22King
  • 6Wright
  • 11HolmesSubstituted forWisemanat 60'minutes
  • 37KilkennyBooked at 54mins
  • 27HumeSubstituted forDaviesat 60'minutes
  • 14Garner
  • 12Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 1Stuckmann
  • 2Keane
  • 3Laird
  • 7Humphrey
  • 9Davies
  • 30Brownhill
  • 32Wiseman
Referee:
Scott Mathieson
Attendance:
20,434

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamPreston
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home20
Away5
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Preston North End 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Preston North End 0.

Attempt missed. James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. George Elokobi replaces Lee Evans.

Michael Jacobs (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Buchanan (Preston North End).

Foul by Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Josh Brownhill (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

David Buchanan (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Richard Stearman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Garner (Preston North End).

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Sam Ricketts.

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Kevin McDonald.

Foul by Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Neil Kilkenny (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Liam McAlinden (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Aaron McCarey.

Attempt saved. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Danny Batth.

Substitution

Substitution, Preston North End. Josh Brownhill replaces John Welsh.

Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Garner (Preston North End).

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Liam McAlinden replaces Leigh Griffiths.

Attempt missed. Scott Wiseman (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Joe Garner (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. David Davis replaces David Edwards.

Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

John Welsh (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by John Welsh (Preston North End).

Foul by Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Jack King (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Preston North End. Scott Wiseman replaces Lee Holmes.

Substitution

Substitution, Preston North End. Kevin Davies replaces Iain Hume.

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Sam Ricketts.

Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Joe Garner (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brentford25174444232155
2Leyton Orient25166354233154
3Wolves26157441192252
4Preston2513843526947
5Rotherham2511864234841
6Peterborough25123103732539
7Walsall2510872823538
8Swindon24114942321037
9Port Vale25113113639-336
10MK Dons2410593934535
11Coventry24126652421032
12Bradford2571173630632
13Colchester2571083132-131
14Crawley237882530-529
15Gillingham2685133345-1229
16Oldham2476112732-527
17Carlisle2576122643-1727
18Shrewsbury2668122632-626
19Sheff Utd2567122433-925
20Tranmere2567122945-1625
21Notts County2673163239-724
22Crewe2566132451-2724
23Bristol City2441193437-323
24Stevenage2454152243-2119
View full League One table

