Match ends, Mansfield Town 0, Scunthorpe United 2.
Mansfield Town 0-2 Scunthorpe United
An unanswered Paul Hayes brace beat Mansfield to keep Scunthorpe on top of League Two.
The Iron weathered early pressure before Hayes' stunning first, a top-corner strike from outside the box following a Sam Winnall lay off.
Winnall was again the provider after the break, nodding down a looping ball which Hayes converted.
Between the goals, Mansfield pressured with direct play but never put the home side - nine games unbeaten - in danger.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Scunthorpe United manager Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:
"The first 10 minutes, you know what you're going to get from Mansfield, and they're very hard to play against but we stood tall.
"We showed what we can do with the ball, and that was open up teams, create chances and score goals.
"We've got to keep the players level and focussed and working hard like they are at the moment.
"If we can work that hard to the end of the season, we're definitely going to be in the mix."
Line-ups
Mansfield
- 1Marriott
- 28Westlake
- 16Jennings
- 12Tafazolli
- 4Dempster
- 2Sutton
- 13Howell
- 19Clements
- 36PalmerSubstituted forBriscoeat 63'minutes
- 9Rhead
- 10StevensonSubstituted forDanielat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Briscoe
- 15Dyer
- 17Beevers
- 20Meikle
- 21Murray
- 22Deakin
- 30Daniel
Scunthorpe
- 1Slocombe
- 2Ribeiro
- 18Nolan
- 4McAllister
- 6Canavan
- 5Mirfin
- 14Hawkridge
- 24SyersSubstituted forCollinsat 75'minutes
- 39Hayes
- 29WinnallSubstituted forMaddenat 87'minutes
- 30WilliamsSubstituted forAdelakunat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Sparrow
- 10Esajas
- 13Severn
- 15Waterfall
- 16Adelakun
- 19Collins
- 27Madden
- Referee:
- Nigel Miller
- Attendance:
- 4,115
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 0, Scunthorpe United 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Paddy Madden replaces Sam Winnall.
Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Clements (Mansfield Town).
Attempt saved. Michael Collins (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Colin Daniel.
Attempt missed. Colin Daniel (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Hakeeb Adelakun replaces Marcus Williams.
Eddie Nolan (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Louis Briscoe (Mansfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Michael Collins replaces Dave Syers.
Goal!
Goal! Mansfield Town 0, Scunthorpe United 2. Paul Hayes (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Winnall.
Attempt blocked. Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by James Jennings (Mansfield Town).
Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.
Attempt blocked. John Dempster (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Terry Hawkridge.
Foul by Colin Daniel (Mansfield Town).
David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Colin Daniel replaces Lee Stevenson.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Louis Briscoe replaces Ollie Palmer.
Attempt saved. Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Ritchie Sutton.
Attempt saved. Matthew Rhead (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Eddie Nolan (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matthew Rhead (Mansfield Town).
Foul by Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United).
John Dempster (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Dave Syers (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Mansfield Town 0, Scunthorpe United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Mansfield Town 0, Scunthorpe United 1.
Foul by James Jennings (Mansfield Town).
Paul Hayes (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Lee Stevenson (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
James Jennings (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt saved. James Jennings (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.