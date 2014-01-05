Sam Allardyce: West Ham owners knew of FA Cup team changes

West Ham manager Sam Allardyce says he informed the club's owners of the changes he was planning for the FA Cup third round tie at Nottingham Forest.

Allardyce made nine changes from the New Year's Day Premier League defeat by Fulham, including three debutants.

Two players also made debuts from the bench as a youthful side were thrashed 5-0 by the Championship outfit.

It's a disaster at the moment, a total disaster West ham manager Sam Allardyce

"I made them (David Gold and David Sullivan) aware of what would happen," said Allardyce.

"I'm not in the position to go and do these things without telling everybody internally what is planned for the next few games."

West Ham are second-from-bottom of the Premier League after only one top-flight win in their last 13 games.

They also have a lengthy injury list, with Andy Carroll, Ricardo Vaz Te, James Tomkins, James Collins, Winston Reid and Mark Noble sidelined.

Captain Kevin Nolan is also unavailable as he serves a four-game suspension after his sending off at Craven Cottage.

West Ham woes The defeat by Forest is West Ham's biggest third round defeat in the FA Cup since 1926 (5-0 v Tottenham)

It is the heaviest defeat by a top-tier side against a team from a lower division since Newcastle lost 1-5 to Birmingham in January 2007 Source: Opta

With a Capital One Cup semi-final first-leg tie at Manchester City on Wednesday and league game at fellow strugglers Cardiff on Saturday, Allardyce said he had little choice in the team he picked for the FA Cup.

"My hands are tied behind my back every time I see what's available and the team is almost picking itself," he said.

"It's a disaster at the moment, a total disaster and in certain areas we've not been able to cope.

"My priorities meant I put too many youngsters in and they were not able to withstand Forest's pressure in the last half an hour.

"I picked the team so it is my responsibility. You know what my priorities are: the priorities are the Premier League first and then Capital One Cup."