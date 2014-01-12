Premier League predictions: Lawro v Robert De Niro & Sly Stallone
-
- From the section Football
BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.
His opponents for this weekend's Premier League matches were Hollywood heavyweights Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro.
Stallone, who wrote and starred in 'Rocky', and De Niro, who put in an Oscar-winning performance for playing Jake LaMotta in 'Raging Bull', have been in the UK promoting their latest boxing film, a comedy called 'Grudge Match'.
De Niro admits he has has not played much football, but Stallone famously fancied himself as a goalkeeper for real while playing one - an American POW called Hatch - in World War II football epic 'Escape to Victory', which featured real players like Pele, Bobby Moore and John Wark.
"That was one of the low points of my life," Stallone laughed. "What a butt-kicking I got! I still have a broken finger from trying to block a penalty by Pele.
"He put on a pair of World War II shoes which were steel-tipped, and the ball was like a cannonball - it was twice as thick and heavy as footballs are today. He was telling me he was going to take a shot and I thought 'it's soccer, what's the big deal? It's easy'.
"He came to take one penalty shot and he told me exactly where he was going to put it, so I stood there but the ball still flew past me before I could move.
"He put it literally right where he had said. He did it again, and it ripped through the back of the net and broke a window in the barracks where we were filming. I went 'are you kidding me?' I found a new kind of respect."
Stallone has only attended one Premier League match - Everton's 1-1 draw with Reading in 2007 - but teases De Niro for his lack of football knowledge.
De Niro: "I have played it, and my kids played it but not much. I am not into the sport."
Stallone: "So you are not ready to go pro?"
De Niro: "No, not unless there is a part in a movie for me."
Stallone: "We could do a film called 'Sludgematch' about the slowest soccer players in the world."
|Predictions
|Score
|Lawro
|De Niro/Stallone
|SATURDAY
|Hull v Chelsea
|0-2
|0-2
|No prediction made
|Cardiff v West Ham
|0-2
|2-0
|No prediction made
|Everton v Norwich
|2-0
|2-0
|17-0
|Fulham v Sunderland
|1-4
|2-0
|No prediction made
|Southampton v West Brom
|1-0
|2-0
|No prediction made
|Tottenham v Crystal Palace
|2-0
|2-0
|Palace to win
|Man Utd v Swansea
|2-0
|2-0
|Man Utd to win
|SUNDAY
|Newcastle v Man City
|0-2
|0-2
|Newcastle to win
|Stoke v Liverpool
|3-5
|1-1
|Liverpool to win
|MONDAY
|Aston Villa v Arsenal
|1-2
|1-1
|Villa to win
A correct result is worth ONE point. A correct score earns THREE points.
In his FA Cup third-round predictions, Lawro got nine results right out of the 20 ties he looked at, with four perfect scores. His score of 17 saw him beat Matthew Hanlan, the bricklayer who scored the winner when non-league Sutton United famously shocked Coventry in 1989.
Hanlan got 11 correct results, with two exact scores - the upsets that saw Sheffield United beat Aston Villa and Coventry see off Barnsley - giving him a total of 15.
These FA Cup scores will not count towards the league averages or totals for Lawro or his guests.
We're keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all of Lawro's predictions were correct (also at the bottom of the page).
|Total scores after Week 20
|Lawro
|154
|Guests
|115
LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS
SATURDAY
Hull 0-2 Chelsea
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Cardiff 0-2 West Ham
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Everton 2-0 Norwich
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Stallone: 17-0
Fulham 1-4 Sunderland
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Southampton 1-0 West Brom
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Tottenham 2-0 Crystal Palace
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Stallone: Crystal Palace to win
Man Utd 2-0 Swansea
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Stallone: Manchester United to win
SUNDAY
Newcastle 0-2 Man City
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Stoke 3-5 Liverpool
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
MONDAY
Aston Villa 1-2 Arsenal
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
De Niro: I'm going for Villa.
|Lawro v Guests
|P20
|W11
|D2
|L7
|SCORE
|GUEST LEADERBOARD
|12
|Nicky Wire
|11
|Susanna Reid
|10
|Usain Bolt
|9
|Charlotte Green, Camp Bastion troops
|7.7
|Lawro (average after 20 weeks)
|7
|Danny John-Jules, Steve Wilson
|6
|John Bishop, Kevin Clifton, Gaz Coombes, Alistair McGowan, Joe Montana, Greg James
|5
|Sam Tomkins, The National
|4
|David Cameron, Guy Mowbray, Jason Sudeikis
|2
|Cal Crutchlow, Jim Kerr, David Schneider
|1
|Michael Palin
Lawro's best score: 13 points (week seven v David Schneider and week 20 v Steve Wilson)
Lawro's worst score: 4 points (week two v Sam Tomkins)
|ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|DIFF
|+/-
|1.
|Man City
|20
|17
|3
|0
|54
|+1
|2.
|Man Utd
|20
|14
|6
|0
|48
|+5
|3.
|Arsenal
|20
|13
|6
|1
|45
|-2
|4.
|Chelsea
|20
|13
|6
|1
|45
|-1
|5.
|Liverpool
|20
|11
|6
|3
|39
|-1
|6.
|Tottenham
|20
|11
|3
|6
|36
|0
|7.
|Everton
|20
|8
|6
|6
|30
|-2
|8.
|Southampton
|20
|8
|4
|8
|28
|+1
|9.
|West Brom
|20
|7
|5
|8
|26
|+5
|10.
|Fulham
|20
|7
|5
|8
|26
|+6
|11.
|Norwich
|20
|7
|4
|9
|25
|+4
|12.
|Stoke
|20
|7
|3
|10
|24
|0
|13.
|Newcastle
|20
|6
|5
|9
|23
|-5
|14.
|Swansea
|20
|5
|6
|9
|21
|-1
|15.
|West Ham
|20
|5
|5
|10
|20
|+4
|16.
|Aston Villa
|20
|3
|8
|9
|17
|-5
|17.
|Hull City
|20
|2
|7
|11
|13
|-7
|18.
|Crystal Palace
|20
|3
|4
|13
|13
|0
|19.
|Sunderland
|20
|2
|6
|12
|12
|+2
|20.
|Cardiff
|20
|0
|6
|14
|6
|-3