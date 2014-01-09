Stefan Scougall: Peterborough keen to sign Livingston midfielder

Peterborough United are keen to sign Livingston midfielder Stefan Scougall.

The 21-year-old was the subject of a £150,000 bid last year from the League One side, who are currently fifth in their division.

According to Peterborough's director of football Barry Fry, that offer still stands.

"We've spoken to Livingston and they've told us they would reluctantly accept the bid we made before," he told BBC Scotland.

With Darren Ferguson's belief and what he's done for the careers of others, it would be a great move for the boy. Barry Fry Peterborough United's director of football

The London Road club's manager is Darren Ferguson, son of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Scougall, a Scotland Under-21s international, has scored twice in 17 appearances for the Scottish Championship side this season.

Peterborough boss Ferguson has admitted Scougall is a player he likes, while Fry added: "We agreed terms before and made the player an offer, but the agent changed the goalposts at the last minute.

"The offer is still on the table and if he [Scougall] wants to come it'll be a giant stepping stone for him.

"We love young hungry players that want to listen and learn. With Darren Ferguson's belief and what he's done for the careers of others, it would be a great move for the boy.

"We've offered plenty of add-ons so it's now up to the boy."

Livingston's major shareholder Neil Rankine confirmed that Fry had spoken to him about Scougall.

"We now expect another approach from Peterborough," he said. "They have been at our games. We are expecting bids for three of our players."