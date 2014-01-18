Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Watford 1.
Bournemouth 1-1 Watford
Lewis Grabban celebrated signing a new contract by scoring the equaliser as Bournemouth drew with 10-man Watford.
The striker, who signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal with the Cherries in the hours before kick-off, scored a second-half penalty after Gabriele Angella had been sent off.
Angella had put Watford ahead in the first-half with a header, but the visitors struggled after his dismissal.
The hosts were denied a winner when Manuel Almunia saved Grabban's penalty.
It was a pleasing display for Bournemouth, especially against a side who defeated them 6-1 earlier in the season.
Initially, Watford were in control as Lewis McGugan shot wide, before Cristian Battocchio's thunderous strike forced Cherries keeper Lee Camp to tip the ball around his post.
Marc Pugh shot over the bar for the Cherries before the visitors deservedly took the lead in first-half stoppage time as Angella's powerful header flew past Camp.
But the complexion of the game changed when Bournemouth were awarded a penalty just after the hour as Grabban tumbled in the area when under pressure from Fitz Hall and Joel Ekstrand.
Goalscorer Angella was given a straight red card and Grabban scored from the spot, with Almunia diving the wrong way.
But Almunia prevented the home side from taking all three points when he kept out Grabban's second penalty of the game after the Spanish goalkeeper had brought down Pugh.
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe:
"We got dealt with a sucker-punch right on half-time, which was a killer blow for us, but the response of the players was superb - our second-half performance was brilliant.
"You can go into half-time on a downer but credit to the players, they came back really well."
Watford head coach Beppe Sannino:
"If you have to give ratings as a journalist, I think you should give 10, eight or nine.
"I think it was not only Almunia but the whole team who played well today.
"I think it is very strange to concede two penalties in 45 minutes, for me, that has never happened before - especially with 10 men. It is too far for me to judge from the touchline."
Line-ups
Bournemouth
- 42Camp
- 2Francis
- 11Daniels
- 32O'Kane
- 5Elphick
- 22Ward
- 30RitchieBooked at 12mins
- 8Arter
- 9Grabban
- 4SurmanSubstituted forRantieat 78'minutes
- 7PughSubstituted forPitmanat 78'minutesBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 1Allsop
- 3S Cook
- 10Pitman
- 14Harte
- 16MacDonald
- 20Fraser
- 28Rantie
Watford
- 1Almunia
- 19Faraoni
- 18Pudil
- 6Ekstrand
- 4AngellaBooked at 61mins
- 17HallBooked at 72mins
- 23Santos Da SilvaSubstituted forAbdiat 26'minutes
- 7Battocchio
- 20FabbriniSubstituted forAnyaat 78'minutes
- 9Deeney
- 10McGuganSubstituted forMurrayat 50'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Bellerín
- 11Forestieri
- 12Doyley
- 16Murray
- 21Anya
- 22Abdi
- 30Bond
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
- Attendance:
- 10,353
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Watford 1.
Attempt missed. Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Daniel Pudil.
Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tokelo Rantie.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Harry Arter.
Foul by Simon Francis (Bournemouth).
Ikechi Anya (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Brett Pitman (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tokelo Rantie.
Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Charlie Daniels with a cross.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Daniel Pudil.
Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tokelo Rantie.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Marco Davide Faraoni.
Hand ball by Harry Arter (Bournemouth).
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Fitz Hall.
Booking
Brett Pitman (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Brett Pitman (Bournemouth).
Manuel Almunia (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Fitz Hall.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Ikechi Anya replaces Diego Fabbrini.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Tokelo Rantie replaces Andrew Surman.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Brett Pitman replaces Marc Pugh.
Foul by Eunan O'Kane (Bournemouth).
Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Troy Deeney (Watford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Murray.
Foul by Simon Francis (Bournemouth).
Diego Fabbrini (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Simon Francis (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eunan O'Kane.
Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Pudil (Watford).
Attempt saved. Eunan O'Kane (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Penalty saved! Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Manuel Almunia (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Bournemouth. Marc Pugh draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Manuel Almunia (Watford) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Pugh following a corner.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Daniel Pudil.
Attempt missed. Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Eunan O'Kane.