Match ends, Bristol City 2, MK Dons 2.
Bristol City 2-2 Milton Keynes Dons
Sam Baldock scored twice for Bristol City against his former club MK Dons to earn a point in League One.
The visitors had opened up a two-goal advantage in the opening period through Shaun Williams's effort and a sublime Ben Reeves chip.
But, having missed a host of chances in the first half, Baldock scored his first just before the hour mark, lashing into the roof of the net.
And he equalised on 76 minutes after the Dons failed to deal with a corner.
A draw leaves Bristol City in the relegation zone, two points off safety, while MK Dons lie in 10th position.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill told BBC Radio Bristol:
"It's better than losing 2-0, that's for sure, which was a position we found ourselves in that we shouldn't have done, we should have been 4-0 up.
"We could have scored after a minute, then we had two chances and the keeper has made saves. Greg Cunningham has had a chance, the game could have easily have been 4-2 by half time.
"I'm only giving the benefit of the doubt with the two goals because, just five minutes before their goal, I've written down concentrate, dash, counter attack and that's what they scored on.
"I think it's an absolute travesty that we haven't won that game. I think they're a very good team and it was an interesting game. I thought we were the better team today and deserved three points."
MK Dons boss Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"Once we got over that first 15-minute period, I thought we dominated a large part of the game.
"Steve Cotterill's got a great side here, a really difficult team to play against. When you've got strikers and the quality that they have, they're always going to score goals.
"Ironically I thought we defended better second half than first half, even though we conceded the goals, but I think they were the only two chances they had.
"I thought Chris Long was magnificent today, on his own up front, he got three or four chances and worked the channels."
"We're disappointed to come away with a point, but respectful of this side."
Line-ups
Bristol City
- 13Parish
- 11Wagstaff
- 17Cunningham
- 18El-Abd
- 5Flint
- 35OsborneSubstituted forWilliamsat 46'minutes
- 34GillettBooked at 61mins
- 14ReidSubstituted forBurnsat 75'minutes
- 9Baldock
- 10Emmanuel-ThomasSubstituted forBarnettat 75'minutes
- 21Pack
Substitutes
- 1Fielding
- 2Moloney
- 3Williams
- 15Bryan
- 23Barnett
- 25Elliott
- 27Burns
MK Dons
- 1MartinBooked at 90mins
- 5Hodson
- 3Lewington
- 8PotterBooked at 90mins
- 24KayBooked at 54mins
- 6Williams
- 22CarruthersSubstituted forChadwickat 68'minutes
- 7Gleeson
- 15Long
- 12ReevesSubstituted forBaldockat 86'minutes
- 17PowellSubstituted forBowditchat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Flanagan
- 9Bowditch
- 10Chadwick
- 11Smith
- 13McLeod
- 16McLoughlin
- 18Baldock
- Referee:
- David Phillips
- Attendance:
- 11,533
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home9
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol City 2, MK Dons 2.
Attempt missed. Simon Gillett (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Darren Potter (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.
Tyrone Barnett (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Potter (MK Dons).
Foul by Wes Burns (Bristol City).
Stephen Gleeson (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
David Martin (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.
Marlon Pack (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by George Baldock (MK Dons).
Foul by Sam Baldock (Bristol City).
Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Dean Lewington.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. George Baldock replaces Ben Reeves.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Scott Wagstaff.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Elliot Parish.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Aden Flint.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 2, MK Dons 2. Sam Baldock (Bristol City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Dean Bowditch.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Wes Burns replaces Bobby Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Tyrone Barnett replaces Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.
Foul by Stephen Gleeson (MK Dons).
Bobby Reid (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.
Attempt missed. Dean Bowditch (MK Dons) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Luke Chadwick replaces Samir Carruthers.
Attempt missed. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Booking
Simon Gillett (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Simon Gillett (Bristol City).
Ben Reeves (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simon Gillett (Bristol City).
Ben Reeves (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Elliot Parish.
Attempt saved. Ben Reeves (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Greg Cunningham (Bristol City).
Samir Carruthers (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Dean Bowditch replaces Daniel Powell.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 1, MK Dons 2. Sam Baldock (Bristol City) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.