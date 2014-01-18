League One
Bristol City2MK Dons2

Bristol City 2-2 Milton Keynes Dons

Sam Baldock

Sam Baldock scored twice for Bristol City against his former club MK Dons to earn a point in League One.

The visitors had opened up a two-goal advantage in the opening period through Shaun Williams's effort and a sublime Ben Reeves chip.

But, having missed a host of chances in the first half, Baldock scored his first just before the hour mark, lashing into the roof of the net.

And he equalised on 76 minutes after the Dons failed to deal with a corner.

A draw leaves Bristol City in the relegation zone, two points off safety, while MK Dons lie in 10th position.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It's better than losing 2-0, that's for sure, which was a position we found ourselves in that we shouldn't have done, we should have been 4-0 up.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Post-match: Bristol City's Cotterill

"We could have scored after a minute, then we had two chances and the keeper has made saves. Greg Cunningham has had a chance, the game could have easily have been 4-2 by half time.

"I'm only giving the benefit of the doubt with the two goals because, just five minutes before their goal, I've written down concentrate, dash, counter attack and that's what they scored on.

"I think it's an absolute travesty that we haven't won that game. I think they're a very good team and it was an interesting game. I thought we were the better team today and deserved three points."

MK Dons boss Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"Once we got over that first 15-minute period, I thought we dominated a large part of the game.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Post-match: MK Dons boss Robinson

"Steve Cotterill's got a great side here, a really difficult team to play against. When you've got strikers and the quality that they have, they're always going to score goals.

"Ironically I thought we defended better second half than first half, even though we conceded the goals, but I think they were the only two chances they had.

"I thought Chris Long was magnificent today, on his own up front, he got three or four chances and worked the channels."

"We're disappointed to come away with a point, but respectful of this side."

Line-ups

Bristol City

  • 13Parish
  • 11Wagstaff
  • 17Cunningham
  • 18El-Abd
  • 5Flint
  • 35OsborneSubstituted forWilliamsat 46'minutes
  • 34GillettBooked at 61mins
  • 14ReidSubstituted forBurnsat 75'minutes
  • 9Baldock
  • 10Emmanuel-ThomasSubstituted forBarnettat 75'minutes
  • 21Pack

Substitutes

  • 1Fielding
  • 2Moloney
  • 3Williams
  • 15Bryan
  • 23Barnett
  • 25Elliott
  • 27Burns

MK Dons

  • 1MartinBooked at 90mins
  • 5Hodson
  • 3Lewington
  • 8PotterBooked at 90mins
  • 24KayBooked at 54mins
  • 6Williams
  • 22CarruthersSubstituted forChadwickat 68'minutes
  • 7Gleeson
  • 15Long
  • 12ReevesSubstituted forBaldockat 86'minutes
  • 17PowellSubstituted forBowditchat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Flanagan
  • 9Bowditch
  • 10Chadwick
  • 11Smith
  • 13McLeod
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 18Baldock
Referee:
David Phillips
Attendance:
11,533

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamMK Dons
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home16
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home9
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Bristol City 2, MK Dons 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bristol City 2, MK Dons 2.

Attempt missed. Simon Gillett (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

Darren Potter (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.

Tyrone Barnett (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darren Potter (MK Dons).

Foul by Wes Burns (Bristol City).

Stephen Gleeson (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

David Martin (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.

Marlon Pack (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by George Baldock (MK Dons).

Foul by Sam Baldock (Bristol City).

Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Dean Lewington.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. George Baldock replaces Ben Reeves.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Scott Wagstaff.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Elliot Parish.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Aden Flint.

Goal!

Goal! Bristol City 2, MK Dons 2. Sam Baldock (Bristol City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Dean Bowditch.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Wes Burns replaces Bobby Reid.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Tyrone Barnett replaces Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Foul by Stephen Gleeson (MK Dons).

Bobby Reid (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Attempt missed. Dean Bowditch (MK Dons) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Luke Chadwick replaces Samir Carruthers.

Attempt missed. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Booking

Simon Gillett (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Simon Gillett (Bristol City).

Ben Reeves (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Simon Gillett (Bristol City).

Ben Reeves (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Elliot Parish.

Attempt saved. Ben Reeves (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Greg Cunningham (Bristol City).

Samir Carruthers (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Dean Bowditch replaces Daniel Powell.

Goal!

Goal! Bristol City 1, MK Dons 2. Sam Baldock (Bristol City) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient26176356243257
2Brentford26175445242156
3Wolves26157441192252
4Preston2613943627948
5Rotherham26128645341144
6Peterborough26133104032842
7Walsall2711973024642
8Port Vale26123113739-239
9Swindon26114114236637
10MK Dons2510694136536
11Coventry26128655451034
12Colchester2681083534134
13Bradford2671273832633
14Gillingham2795133545-1032
15Crawley247982732-530
16Notts County2783163339-627
17Oldham2676132734-727
18Carlisle2676132847-1927
19Sheff Utd2668122635-926
20Shrewsbury2768132635-926
21Tranmere2667132948-1925
22Bristol City2541293639-324
23Crewe2666142553-2824
24Stevenage2664162444-2022
View full League One table

Top Stories

Related to this story