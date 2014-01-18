Scunthorpe United 0-0 AFC Wimbledon

League Two leaders Scunthorpe extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches but were held to a draw by AFC Wimbledon in a dull contest.

Top scorer Sam Winnall wasted a good chance to put the Iron ahead when he tamely shot straight at Dons keeper Ross Worner in the first half.

Neat link up play after the break ended with David Syers firing wastefully off target for the home side.

The visitors offered little as the game ended goalless.

The Iron, who remain top thanks to Burton's goalless draw at Bury, have not lost since manager Brian Laws was sacked and replaced by former assistant Russ Wilcox in November.

A point for Neal Ardley's Dons means they are now six points clear of the bottom two.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Scunthorpe boss Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I'm not going to hide away from the truth, we weren't at our best today; certainly in the final third.

"I tried to change things up - I've got strikers on the bench that I can use, but that didn't quite work.

"To be fair to them, I thought Wimbledon looked very good from set plays and it was a tough game overall.

"We just weren't quite good enough in the final third today and that happens sometimes."

AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley told BBC London 94.9:

"It was resilient and coming to the league leaders we had to have togetherness and work really hard for each other. We did that in abundance.

"If I was critical and nit-picking, then I felt we lacked quality in certain areas.

"We got in some good positions at times but the final pass and quality wasn't great so that's something we need to add.

"If we add some belief and flair to our play then it could be some good signs, but let's not get carried away. It was a point and let's hope we make that four by the end of next week."