League Two
Scunthorpe0Wimbledon0

Scunthorpe United 0-0 AFC Wimbledon

Russ Wilcox

League Two leaders Scunthorpe extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches but were held to a draw by AFC Wimbledon in a dull contest.

Top scorer Sam Winnall wasted a good chance to put the Iron ahead when he tamely shot straight at Dons keeper Ross Worner in the first half.

Neat link up play after the break ended with David Syers firing wastefully off target for the home side.

The visitors offered little as the game ended goalless.

The Iron, who remain top thanks to Burton's goalless draw at Bury, have not lost since manager Brian Laws was sacked and replaced by former assistant Russ Wilcox in November.

A point for Neal Ardley's Dons means they are now six points clear of the bottom two.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Scunthorpe boss Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I'm not going to hide away from the truth, we weren't at our best today; certainly in the final third.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Post-match: Scunthorpe boss Wilcox

"I tried to change things up - I've got strikers on the bench that I can use, but that didn't quite work.

"To be fair to them, I thought Wimbledon looked very good from set plays and it was a tough game overall.

"We just weren't quite good enough in the final third today and that happens sometimes."

AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley told BBC London 94.9:

"It was resilient and coming to the league leaders we had to have togetherness and work really hard for each other. We did that in abundance.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Post match: Wimbledon boss Ardley

"If I was critical and nit-picking, then I felt we lacked quality in certain areas.

"We got in some good positions at times but the final pass and quality wasn't great so that's something we need to add.

"If we add some belief and flair to our play then it could be some good signs, but let's not get carried away. It was a point and let's hope we make that four by the end of next week."

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

  • 1Slocombe
  • 2RibeiroBooked at 52mins
  • 18Nolan
  • 4McAllisterSubstituted forCollinsat 79'minutes
  • 5Mirfin
  • 6Canavan
  • 14Hawkridge
  • 24Syers
  • 29WinnallSubstituted forBurtonat 66'minutes
  • 39HayesSubstituted forMaddenat 65'minutes
  • 30Williams

Substitutes

  • 8Burton
  • 13Severn
  • 15Waterfall
  • 16Adelakun
  • 19Collins
  • 27Madden
  • 28McSheffrey

Wimbledon

  • 1Worner
  • 2Fuller
  • 3Kennedy
  • 5FramptonSubstituted forMorrisat 11'minutes
  • 6Bennett
  • 14Antwi
  • 12Pell
  • 8Moore
  • 26WykeSubstituted forSainte-Luceat 65'minutes
  • 10Midson
  • 7FrancombBooked at 60minsSubstituted forArthurat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Moore
  • 16Sainte-Luce
  • 18Sheringham
  • 19Arthur
  • 22Brown
  • 27Morris
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
4,326

Match Stats

Home TeamScunthorpeAway TeamWimbledon
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home9
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Scunthorpe United 0, AFC Wimbledon 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 0, AFC Wimbledon 0.

Foul by Michael Collins (Scunthorpe United).

Sammy Moore (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kevin Sainte-Luce (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United).

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Niall Canavan.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Marcus Williams.

Foul by David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United).

Jack Midson (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Michael Collins replaces Sean McAllister.

Foul by Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United).

Aaron Morris (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United).

Aaron Morris (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Christian Ribeiro.

Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Arthur (AFC Wimbledon).

Foul by Eddie Nolan (Scunthorpe United).

Kevin Sainte-Luce (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Deon Burton replaces Sam Winnall.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Paddy Madden replaces Paul Hayes.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Chris Arthur replaces George Francomb.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Kevin Sainte-Luce replaces Charlie Wyke.

Attempt saved. Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Dave Syers (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sammy Moore (AFC Wimbledon).

Attempt saved. Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.

Dave Syers (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon).

Attempt missed. Paul Hayes (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Dave Syers (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Booking

Christian Ribeiro (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Christian Ribeiro (Scunthorpe United).

Callum Kennedy (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aaron Morris (AFC Wimbledon).

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Ross Worner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scunthorpe26139438241448
2Rochdale26144841311046
3Burton2613762923646
4Southend26136734221245
5Chesterfield25128537221544
6Fleetwood25142940291144
7Oxford Utd25119535211442
8Newport2410863427738
9Morecambe27107103135-437
10Dag & Red2697103232034
11Plymouth2697102329-634
12Cheltenham268993337-433
13York2771193232032
14Wimbledon2688102729-232
15Exeter2595113134-332
16Hartlepool2687112733-631
17Mansfield2779112736-930
18Accrington2678113138-729
19Bury26610103034-428
20Wycombe2577113034-428
21Portsmouth26610103039-928
22Bristol Rovers2569102226-427
23Torquay2668122740-1326
24Northampton2557131933-1422
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story