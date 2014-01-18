Match ends, Scunthorpe United 0, AFC Wimbledon 0.
Scunthorpe United 0-0 AFC Wimbledon
League Two leaders Scunthorpe extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches but were held to a draw by AFC Wimbledon in a dull contest.
Top scorer Sam Winnall wasted a good chance to put the Iron ahead when he tamely shot straight at Dons keeper Ross Worner in the first half.
Neat link up play after the break ended with David Syers firing wastefully off target for the home side.
The visitors offered little as the game ended goalless.
The Iron, who remain top thanks to Burton's goalless draw at Bury, have not lost since manager Brian Laws was sacked and replaced by former assistant Russ Wilcox in November.
A point for Neal Ardley's Dons means they are now six points clear of the bottom two.
VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Scunthorpe boss Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:
"I'm not going to hide away from the truth, we weren't at our best today; certainly in the final third.
"I tried to change things up - I've got strikers on the bench that I can use, but that didn't quite work.
"To be fair to them, I thought Wimbledon looked very good from set plays and it was a tough game overall.
"We just weren't quite good enough in the final third today and that happens sometimes."
AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley told BBC London 94.9:
"It was resilient and coming to the league leaders we had to have togetherness and work really hard for each other. We did that in abundance.
"If I was critical and nit-picking, then I felt we lacked quality in certain areas.
"We got in some good positions at times but the final pass and quality wasn't great so that's something we need to add.
"If we add some belief and flair to our play then it could be some good signs, but let's not get carried away. It was a point and let's hope we make that four by the end of next week."
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 1Slocombe
- 2RibeiroBooked at 52mins
- 18Nolan
- 4McAllisterSubstituted forCollinsat 79'minutes
- 5Mirfin
- 6Canavan
- 14Hawkridge
- 24Syers
- 29WinnallSubstituted forBurtonat 66'minutes
- 39HayesSubstituted forMaddenat 65'minutes
- 30Williams
Substitutes
- 8Burton
- 13Severn
- 15Waterfall
- 16Adelakun
- 19Collins
- 27Madden
- 28McSheffrey
Wimbledon
- 1Worner
- 2Fuller
- 3Kennedy
- 5FramptonSubstituted forMorrisat 11'minutes
- 6Bennett
- 14Antwi
- 12Pell
- 8Moore
- 26WykeSubstituted forSainte-Luceat 65'minutes
- 10Midson
- 7FrancombBooked at 60minsSubstituted forArthurat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Moore
- 16Sainte-Luce
- 18Sheringham
- 19Arthur
- 22Brown
- 27Morris
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 4,326
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 0, AFC Wimbledon 0.
Foul by Michael Collins (Scunthorpe United).
Sammy Moore (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kevin Sainte-Luce (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United).
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Niall Canavan.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Marcus Williams.
Foul by David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United).
Jack Midson (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Michael Collins replaces Sean McAllister.
Foul by Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United).
Aaron Morris (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United).
Aaron Morris (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Christian Ribeiro.
Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Arthur (AFC Wimbledon).
Foul by Eddie Nolan (Scunthorpe United).
Kevin Sainte-Luce (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Deon Burton replaces Sam Winnall.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Paddy Madden replaces Paul Hayes.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Chris Arthur replaces George Francomb.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Kevin Sainte-Luce replaces Charlie Wyke.
Attempt saved. Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Dave Syers (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sammy Moore (AFC Wimbledon).
Attempt saved. Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.
Dave Syers (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon).
Attempt missed. Paul Hayes (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Dave Syers (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Booking
Christian Ribeiro (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Christian Ribeiro (Scunthorpe United).
Callum Kennedy (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Morris (AFC Wimbledon).
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Ross Worner.