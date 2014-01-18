Match ends, Southend United 3, Chesterfield 0.
Southend United 3-0 Chesterfield
Southend ran out comfortable winners over Chesterfield to leapfrog them into fourth in League Two.
The hosts went in front when Luke O'Neill's cross-field pass set Anthony Straker in the clear, who in turn squared for Kevan Hurst to tap in.
Two goals in two minutes sealed the game for the Shrimpers when Ryan Leonard rounded Tommy Lee to slot in before Barry Corr's lobbed effort.
Chesterfield's Marc Richards then had a penalty saved by Daniel Bentley.
Richards had the chance to score from the spot when Gary Roberts was pushed by Hurst, but his miss compounded their misery.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Southend United manager Phil Brown told BBC Essex:
"I think it was a great, great result. We were standing up to everything they threw at us.
"The whole team performed well today and none more so than Dan Bentley, who stood up to a barrage of efforts when we, in effect, had seen the game off.
"We are proving to ourselves that we can match anybody, so long as we are in the right frame of mind.
"What the players have shown today is how focused they were on beating Chesterfield. We can now enjoy the moment and get back to it next week."
Line-ups
Southend
- 17Bentley
- 32O'NeillSubstituted forThompsonat 44'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 3Coker
- 18Leonard
- 5Phillips
- 6Prosser
- 12Atkinson
- 8TimlinSubstituted forEastwoodat 80'minutes
- 10Corr
- 14Hurst
- 11StrakerSubstituted forWoodrowat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Smith
- 4Laird
- 7Eastwood
- 16C Clifford
- 21Payne
- 23Thompson
- 33Woodrow
Chesterfield
- 1Lee
- 25Talbot
- 3Smith
- 12RyanBooked at 53mins
- 23EvattBooked at 32mins
- 6CooperBooked at 73mins
- 10O'SheaSubstituted forGnanduilletat 57'minutes
- 5MorsyBooked at 1mins
- 9RichardsSubstituted forDoyleat 74'minutes
- 2BanksSubstituted forGardnerat 64'minutes
- 11Roberts
Substitutes
- 4Hird
- 15Humphreys
- 17Doyle
- 21Gnanduillet
- 22Brown
- 26Gardner
- 35Dunbavin
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
- Attendance:
- 6,256
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 3, Chesterfield 0.
Attempt saved. Gary Roberts (Chesterfield) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ben Coker (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Roberts (Chesterfield).
Attempt saved. Sam Morsy (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Liam Cooper (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Luke Prosser.
Attempt blocked. Eoin Doyle (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Freddy Eastwood replaces Michael Timlin.
Attempt missed. Ian Evatt (Chesterfield) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.
Attempt saved. Dan Gardner (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Cauley Woodrow (Southend United).
Drew Talbot (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Adam Thompson (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Adam Thompson (Southend United).
Nathan Smith (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevan Hurst (Southend United).
Nathan Smith (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Cauley Woodrow replaces Anthony Straker.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Eoin Doyle replaces Marc Richards.
Booking
Liam Cooper (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.
Ryan Leonard (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Cooper (Chesterfield).
Foul by Anthony Straker (Southend United).
Gary Roberts (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.
Penalty saved! Marc Richards (Chesterfield) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Kevan Hurst (Southend United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Chesterfield. Gary Roberts draws a foul in the penalty area.
Ryan Leonard (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Chesterfield).
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Dan Gardner replaces Oliver Banks.
Attempt saved. Sam Morsy (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Adam Thompson (Southend United).
Gary Roberts (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 3, Chesterfield 0. Barry Corr (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Thompson.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 2, Chesterfield 0. Ryan Leonard (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Timlin.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Oliver Banks.