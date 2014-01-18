Premier League
West Ham1Newcastle3

West Ham United 1-3 Newcastle United

By Saj Chowdhury

Yohan Cabaye scores Newcastle's first goal

West Ham dropped back into the bottom three as Newcastle ended a run of three league losses with a win at Upton Park.

Victory for Crystal Palace means the pressure is back on Hammers boss Sam Allardyce after his team were outfought for long periods by the lively Magpies.

Yohan Cabaye gave Newcastle the lead with a well-placed shot and Loic Remy poked in before the deficit was reduced when Mike Williamson found his own net.

&quot;Super win&quot; delights Pardew

Cabaye added his second in stoppage time with a free-kick from 20 yards.

It could have been a different result for the hosts had Carlton Cole not skewed Matt Taylor's delivery wide from six yards or Andy Carroll sent his volley into orbit from only slightly further out.

However, anything but a victory would have been unjust for Newcastle who were particularly impressive in the first half, while Hammers fans witnessed another exasperating display that rarely troubled visiting keeper Tim Krul.

The sublime Cabaye opened the scoring after 16 minutes when he sidestepped Razvan Rat before placing his shot into Adrian's bottom left-hand corner.

Remy, who earlier had a shot deflected a foot wide of the post, added the second, and his 11th of the season, soon after when he controlled Moussa Sissoko's right-wing cross with his chest before poking past the Spanish keeper.

Cabaye came close to making it 3-0 when his shot was kept out by Adrian's brilliant one-handed save and, after a 5-0 thumping at Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup and a 6-0 loss at Manchester City in the Capital One Cup, home fans must have feared another drubbing was on the cards.

Allardyce blames lack of 'quality'

But just before half-time, West Ham were back in it when Williamson bundled into his own net after Cole's initial shot was blocked by Krul.

And the home side built on that timely boost to put more pressure on Newcastle's defence in the second half.

They should have equalised when Taylor's sumptuous cross was fired horribly wide by Cole. And then fellow striker Carroll, introduced with 30 minutes remaining as he continues his comeback from injury, made a terrible connection with Stewart's Downing cross from eight yards.

How Allardyce could have done with the finishing of Cabaye who, with moments of the match remaining, sealed Newcastle's sixth away win of the season with a free-kick from 20 yards that went in off the upright.

Newcastle manager Alan Pardew:

"I think the one regret of the game really were the final minutes of the first half when we'd played so well and got ourselves a great platform to win the game, and to concede at that moment was really, really bad.

"I refocused at half-time to try and get the team in a place for the second half to try and play like we did in the first, but I thought West Ham were much better in the second half and it was difficult for us.

"We had to really dig in to win headers and challenges. But really and truly the first half was the platform for victory."

West Ham boss Sam Allardyce:

"We have five defenders who are missing at the moment and one that should have been playing, so our back four today [Razvan Rat, James Collins, Roger Johnson and Matt Taylor] have never played together at all this season.

"When you get continuous disruption in your back four you then don't get your solid unit, and sometimes that solid unit that you would like is difficult to keep when players are not used to playing with each other. Newcastle's players exposed that particular weakness and scored two goals.

"It's very disappointing, when you've won at Cardiff, to not get anything here.

"Certainly from our point of view it was more about our defensive lapses rather than the quality of Newcastle's play to score both goals, I felt.

"We could have done better,"

Line-ups

West Ham

  • 13San Miguel del Castillo
  • 14Taylor
  • 8Rat
  • 16Noble
  • 28Johnson
  • 19Collins
  • 23Downing
  • 10CollisonSubstituted forMorrisonat 45'minutes
  • 24Cole
  • 21DiaméSubstituted forCarrollat 62'minutes
  • 7JarvisSubstituted forColeat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Carroll
  • 11Maiga
  • 15Morrison
  • 18Diarra
  • 22Jääskeläinen
  • 26Cole
  • 37Chambers

Newcastle

  • 1Krul
  • 13Yanga-Mbiwa
  • 3SantonSubstituted forDummettat 74'minutes
  • 8AnitaSubstituted forAmeobiat 60'minutes
  • 6Williamson
  • 27Taylor
  • 7Sissoko
  • 24Tioté
  • 14RemySubstituted forBen Arfaat 78'minutes
  • 4Cabaye
  • 11Gouffran

Substitutes

  • 9Cissé
  • 10Ben Arfa
  • 19Haidara
  • 21Elliot
  • 23Ameobi
  • 25Obertan
  • 36Dummett
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
33,343

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamNewcastle
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home12
Away19
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, West Ham United 1, Newcastle United 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Newcastle United 3.

Goal!

Goal! West Ham United 1, Newcastle United 3. Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Hatem Ben Arfa (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andy Carroll (West Ham United).

Hand ball by Andy Carroll (West Ham United).

Offside, West Ham United. Adrián tries a through ball, but Joe Cole is caught offside.

Attempt missed. James Collins (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) because of an injury.

Delay in match Razvan Rat (West Ham United) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Hatem Ben Arfa (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Paul Dummett.

Shola Ameobi (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mark Noble (West Ham United).

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Hatem Ben Arfa replaces Loïc Remy.

Attempt missed. Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yoan Gouffran.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Paul Dummett replaces Davide Santon.

Shola Ameobi (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Roger Johnson (West Ham United).

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Joe Cole replaces Matthew Jarvis.

Attempt saved. Shola Ameobi (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.

Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Loïc Remy.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa (Newcastle United) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Shola Ameobi (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Loïc Remy.

Attempt missed. Loïc Remy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Andy Carroll replaces Mohamed Diamé.

Offside, Newcastle United. Shola Ameobi tries a through ball, but Loïc Remy is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Shola Ameobi replaces Vurnon Anita.

Offside, West Ham United. Adrián tries a through ball, but Carlton Cole is caught offside.

Offside, West Ham United. James Collins tries a through ball, but Matthew Jarvis is caught offside.

Foul by Loïc Remy (Newcastle United).

Matthew Taylor (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Carlton Cole (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matthew Taylor with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Mohamed Diamé (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ravel Morrison.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22163343192451
2Man City22162463253850
3Chelsea21144340192146
4Liverpool22134553282543
5Everton21118234191541
6Tottenham2112452625140
7Man Utd21114635241137
8Newcastle2211383228436
9Southampton228772925431
10Aston Villa2266102229-724
11Hull2265112228-623
12Norwich2265111835-1723
13Stoke2257102236-1422
14Swansea2156102630-421
15West Brom214982328-521
16Crystal Palace2262141431-1720
17Fulham2261152248-2619
18West Ham2246122233-1118
19Sunderland2246122136-1518
20Cardiff2246121738-2118
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

