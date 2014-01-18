Match ends, West Ham United 1, Newcastle United 3.
West Ham United 1-3 Newcastle United
West Ham dropped back into the bottom three as Newcastle ended a run of three league losses with a win at Upton Park.
Victory for Crystal Palace means the pressure is back on Hammers boss Sam Allardyce after his team were outfought for long periods by the lively Magpies.
Yohan Cabaye gave Newcastle the lead with a well-placed shot and Loic Remy poked in before the deficit was reduced when Mike Williamson found his own net.
Cabaye added his second in stoppage time with a free-kick from 20 yards.
It could have been a different result for the hosts had Carlton Cole not skewed Matt Taylor's delivery wide from six yards or Andy Carroll sent his volley into orbit from only slightly further out.
However, anything but a victory would have been unjust for Newcastle who were particularly impressive in the first half, while Hammers fans witnessed another exasperating display that rarely troubled visiting keeper Tim Krul.
The sublime Cabaye opened the scoring after 16 minutes when he sidestepped Razvan Rat before placing his shot into Adrian's bottom left-hand corner.
Remy, who earlier had a shot deflected a foot wide of the post, added the second, and his 11th of the season, soon after when he controlled Moussa Sissoko's right-wing cross with his chest before poking past the Spanish keeper.
Cabaye came close to making it 3-0 when his shot was kept out by Adrian's brilliant one-handed save and, after a 5-0 thumping at Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup and a 6-0 loss at Manchester City in the Capital One Cup, home fans must have feared another drubbing was on the cards.
But just before half-time, West Ham were back in it when Williamson bundled into his own net after Cole's initial shot was blocked by Krul.
And the home side built on that timely boost to put more pressure on Newcastle's defence in the second half.
They should have equalised when Taylor's sumptuous cross was fired horribly wide by Cole. And then fellow striker Carroll, introduced with 30 minutes remaining as he continues his comeback from injury, made a terrible connection with Stewart's Downing cross from eight yards.
How Allardyce could have done with the finishing of Cabaye who, with moments of the match remaining, sealed Newcastle's sixth away win of the season with a free-kick from 20 yards that went in off the upright.
Newcastle manager Alan Pardew:
"I think the one regret of the game really were the final minutes of the first half when we'd played so well and got ourselves a great platform to win the game, and to concede at that moment was really, really bad.
"I refocused at half-time to try and get the team in a place for the second half to try and play like we did in the first, but I thought West Ham were much better in the second half and it was difficult for us.
"We had to really dig in to win headers and challenges. But really and truly the first half was the platform for victory."
West Ham boss Sam Allardyce:
"We have five defenders who are missing at the moment and one that should have been playing, so our back four today [Razvan Rat, James Collins, Roger Johnson and Matt Taylor] have never played together at all this season.
"When you get continuous disruption in your back four you then don't get your solid unit, and sometimes that solid unit that you would like is difficult to keep when players are not used to playing with each other. Newcastle's players exposed that particular weakness and scored two goals.
"It's very disappointing, when you've won at Cardiff, to not get anything here.
"Certainly from our point of view it was more about our defensive lapses rather than the quality of Newcastle's play to score both goals, I felt.
"We could have done better,"
Line-ups
West Ham
- 13San Miguel del Castillo
- 14Taylor
- 8Rat
- 16Noble
- 28Johnson
- 19Collins
- 23Downing
- 10CollisonSubstituted forMorrisonat 45'minutes
- 24Cole
- 21DiaméSubstituted forCarrollat 62'minutes
- 7JarvisSubstituted forColeat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Carroll
- 11Maiga
- 15Morrison
- 18Diarra
- 22Jääskeläinen
- 26Cole
- 37Chambers
Newcastle
- 1Krul
- 13Yanga-Mbiwa
- 3SantonSubstituted forDummettat 74'minutes
- 8AnitaSubstituted forAmeobiat 60'minutes
- 6Williamson
- 27Taylor
- 7Sissoko
- 24Tioté
- 14RemySubstituted forBen Arfaat 78'minutes
- 4Cabaye
- 11Gouffran
Substitutes
- 9Cissé
- 10Ben Arfa
- 19Haidara
- 21Elliot
- 23Ameobi
- 25Obertan
- 36Dummett
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 33,343
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Newcastle United 3.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 1, Newcastle United 3. Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Hatem Ben Arfa (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Carroll (West Ham United).
Hand ball by Andy Carroll (West Ham United).
Offside, West Ham United. Adrián tries a through ball, but Joe Cole is caught offside.
Attempt missed. James Collins (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) because of an injury.
Delay in match Razvan Rat (West Ham United) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Hatem Ben Arfa (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Paul Dummett.
Shola Ameobi (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Noble (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Hatem Ben Arfa replaces Loïc Remy.
Attempt missed. Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yoan Gouffran.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Paul Dummett replaces Davide Santon.
Shola Ameobi (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Roger Johnson (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Joe Cole replaces Matthew Jarvis.
Attempt saved. Shola Ameobi (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Loïc Remy.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa (Newcastle United) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Shola Ameobi (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Loïc Remy.
Attempt missed. Loïc Remy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Andy Carroll replaces Mohamed Diamé.
Offside, Newcastle United. Shola Ameobi tries a through ball, but Loïc Remy is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Shola Ameobi replaces Vurnon Anita.
Offside, West Ham United. Adrián tries a through ball, but Carlton Cole is caught offside.
Offside, West Ham United. James Collins tries a through ball, but Matthew Jarvis is caught offside.
Foul by Loïc Remy (Newcastle United).
Matthew Taylor (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Carlton Cole (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matthew Taylor with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Diamé (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ravel Morrison.