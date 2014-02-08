Dundee 1-0 Hamilton Academical

Scottish Championship
Paul Hartley tasted victory in his first match in charge of Dundee, a result that moved the Dens Park side top of the Scottish Championship.

Hamilton Academical fell behind early on when Willie Dyer set up Martin Boyle to finish from close range.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men when Stephen Hendrie was sent off for serious foul play.

And Accies' hopes were further dented when Ziggy Gordon was dismissed after picking up a second booking.

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 1Letheren
  • 2Irvine
  • 5Dyer
  • 8McBrideBooked at 4minsSubstituted forWightonat 63'minutes
  • 17BenedictusBooked at 74mins
  • 18Gallagher
  • 20McAlister
  • 10Rae
  • 23Boyle
  • 9MacDonald
  • 11Conroy

Substitutes

  • 3Lockwood
  • 15Monti
  • 24Twardzik
  • 25Cummins
  • 27Nade
  • 30Kerr
  • 33Wighton

Hamilton

  • 1Cuthbert
  • 8RoutledgeBooked at 52minsSubstituted forLongridgeat 66'minutes
  • 11Crawford
  • 5Canning
  • 4DevlinBooked at 90mins
  • 2GordonBooked at 62mins
  • 18MacKinnonBooked at 75mins
  • 24TenaSubstituted forHendrieat 25'minutesBooked at 51mins
  • 50Scotland
  • 7KeatingsSubstituted forGillespieat 53'minutes
  • 22Andreu

Substitutes

  • 3Hendrie
  • 6Gillespie
  • 17Longridge
  • 19Currie
  • 33Kilday
  • 35George
  • 99Antoine-Curier
Referee:
Stephen Finnie
Attendance:
5,206

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Dundee 1, Hamilton Academical 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dundee 1, Hamilton Academical 0.

Martin Boyle (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical).

Booking

Michael Devlin (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.

Martin Boyle (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Devlin (Hamilton Academical).

Ryan Conroy (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).

Attempt missed. Martin Canning (Hamilton Academical) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

Foul by Gavin Rae (Dundee).

Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jim McAlister (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Kyle Letheren.

Tony Andreu (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Dundee).

Foul by Peter MacDonald (Dundee).

Michael Devlin (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Peter MacDonald (Dundee).

Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.

Martin Boyle (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).

Booking

Kyle Benedictus (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Dundee).

Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Kyle Benedictus (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Willie Dyer (Dundee).

Jason Scotland (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Willie Dyer.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.

Attempt blocked. Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Louis Longridge replaces Jonathon Routledge.

Attempt missed. Ryan Conroy (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Martin Canning.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee. Craig Wighton replaces Kevin McBride.

Attempt saved. Ryan Conroy (Dundee) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee23134637201743
2Falkirk23117535181740
3Hamilton23116632221039
4Queen of Sth2310583427735
5Dumbarton239594041-132
6Raith Rovers228682730-330
7Livingston2385103638-229
8Alloa228592226-429
9Cowdenbeath2373133249-1724
10Morton2336141842-2415
View full Scottish Championship table

