Match ends, Swansea City 1, Tottenham Hotspur 3.
Swansea City 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur
-
- From the section Football
Emmanuel Adebayor's revival under Tim Sherwood continued as he scored twice to pile pressure on injury-hit Swansea.
The Togo international headed Spurs ahead in the 34th minute and fired in his second in the 70th after Chico Flores had scored an own goal.
Wilfried Bony's volley was little consolation as the Swans fell to their third consecutive Premier League loss.
Tottenham join Liverpool on 43 points after their fifth win in six League games under their new manager.
Adebayor's fortunes have turned around since the departure of former boss Andre Villas-Boas on 16 December.
After being largely sidelined under the previous manager, the striker has been given Sherwood's backing and has repaid that faith with six goals in eight appearances.
This was Tottenham's fifth consecutive away win in the league - their best run since 1960 - and has taken them up to fifth in the table.
But while Sherwood appears to be able to do no wrong, Swansea manager Michael Laudrup's Midas touch has deserted him.
With five first-choice players sidelined by injury, the Swans have now gone eight games without a win, and are 15th, only three points clear of the relegation zone.
Their next three league games - against struggling Fulham, West Ham and Cardiff City - will be crucial to their hopes of Premier League survival.
Against Tottenham, Swansea's early dominance gave little indication of what was to come.
Sherwood's decision to deploy an extra man in midfield appeared to have little impact as the home team dominated possession.
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had to be sharp to snuff out an early chance for Bony and also parried a powerful shot by Jonjo Shelvey.
He was beaten on the 23rd minute when Bony's 25-yard drive hammered against the Spurs crossbar.
The Ivorian failed to steer a header goalwards after sneaking in behind the defence, and then his pass to Wayne Routledge was too light as the winger was clear on goal.
Spurs made the Swans pay for their missed chances when Christian Eriksen was given time to cross from the right and Adebayor headed in from five yards.
Swansea did well not to concede again before half-time, but their resistance crumbled early in the second half when Kyle Walker broke on the right and Flores turned his cross into the Swansea net.
The home team looked increasingly vulnerable to Spurs' quick breaks, and it was little surprise when Danny Rose set up Adebayor, who fired in low past Gerhard Tremmel.
Bony's powerful volley gave the score some respectability, but with Shelvey limping off early in the second half to add to Laudrup's injury worries, times are hard at the Liberty Stadium.
Check out photos from Sunday's Premier League matches at BBC Sport's Facebook page.
Line-ups
Swansea
- 25Tremmel
- 22Rangel
- 33Davies
- 7Britton
- 4Flores Moreno
- 6Williams
- 24Pozuelo Melero
- 2AmatBooked at 49mins
- 10BonyBooked at 68mins
- 8ShelveySubstituted forLamahat 51'minutes
- 15Routledge
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 13Cornell
- 14Lamah
- 19Tiendalli
- 26Vázquez García
- 29Richards
- 41Donnelly
Tottenham
- 25Lloris
- 2Walker
- 3RoseBooked at 80mins
- 19Dembélé
- 20Dawson
- 6Chiriches
- 7LennonSubstituted forNaughtonat 79'minutes
- 42Bentaleb
- 10Adebayor
- 23Eriksen
- 21ChadliSubstituted forG Sigurdssonat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Soldado
- 14Holtby
- 15Capoue
- 16Naughton
- 18Defoe
- 22G Sigurdsson
- 24Friedel
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 20,769
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swansea City 1, Tottenham Hotspur 3.
Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur).
Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur).
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Kyle Naughton tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Adebayor is caught offside.
Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur).
Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mousa Dembélé.
Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
Foul by Chico (Swansea City).
Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Kyle Naughton replaces Aaron Lennon.
Goal!
Goal! Swansea City 1, Tottenham Hotspur 3. Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roland Lamah.
Álex Pozuelo (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur).
Attempt missed. Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wayne Routledge with a cross.
Álex Pozuelo (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur).
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Kyle Walker tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Adebayor is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Swansea City 0, Tottenham Hotspur 3. Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Rose following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Lennon with a through ball.
Booking
Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Wilfried Bony (Swansea City).
Vlad Chiriches (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Gylfi Sigurdsson replaces Nacer Chadli.
Attempt missed. Chico (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Roland Lamah with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Kyle Walker.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Danny Rose.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Aaron Lennon.
Offside, Swansea City. Jordi Amat tries a through ball, but Wayne Routledge is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Lennon (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emmanuel Adebayor.
Attempt saved. Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Álex Pozuelo.
Goal!
Own Goal by Chico, Swansea City. Swansea City 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Roland Lamah replaces Jonjo Shelvey because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jonjo Shelvey (Swansea City) because of an injury.