Accrington: Danny Webber says players need to take responsibility

Accrington striker Danny Webber says the players need to take responsibility for their current League Two position.

James Beattie's side conceded an injury-time equaliser in their 3-3 draw against Newport on Saturday, leaving them 22nd in the division.

"No matter what age they are, we are in a man's environment so you need to take responsibility for the good and the bad," Webber told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"It is about everyone pulling in the right direction."

Stanley twice led at 2-1 and 3-2, with Peter Murphy netting the third two minutes from time, only for Lee Minshull to equalise for the Welsh side in the 92nd minute.

The spirit is second to none. That is why I love the players so much because they keep coming back for more. It is just the little mistakes that are letting us down and we will iron them out Accrington manager James Beattie

Accrington have only won once in the last seven games, and remain above the relegation zone on goal difference, but former Sheffield United and Portsmouth front man Webber said the players were staying positive.

"It is always a bubbly atmosphere whether we have won, lost or drawn on a Saturday," he continued.

"It is good that we have good characters around the place that make sure we pick up when things are not going to well.

"We have shown we have the character to come back when the odds are against us. We need to get back to seeing games out."

Player-manager Beattie echoed Webber's views, describing his side's spirit as "second to none".

The former England striker added: "That is why I love the players so much because they keep coming back for more. It is just the little mistakes that are letting us down and we will iron them out."