Juventus 4-2 Sampdoria

Juventus recorded their 12th successive Serie A win with victory over Sampdoria in a thrilling contest in Turin.

The league leaders went 2-0 in front when Arturo Vidal flicked the ball past Angelo Da Costa and striker Fernando Llorente scored with a powerful header.

Sampdoria reduced the deficit when Andrea Barzagli put into his own net, but Vidal scored again from the spot.

It was 3-2 when Manolo Gabbiadini tapped in, but Paul Pogba ensured the win for Juve with a stunning strike.

Victory moves Antonio Conte's side eight points clear of second-placed Roma, who earlier defeated Livorno 3-0, at the top of Serie A.

But Juve were given a tough test by an attack-minded Sampdoria side.

The hosts took the lead after 18 minutes through Chile forward Vidal, who flicked the ball past Da Costa from Pogba's delightful pass.

And six minutes later Juve had total command of the match when Spain striker Llorente leapt highest to head in Carlos Tevez's corner.

Sampdoria pulled a goal back soon after the restart when defender Barzagli stuck out a leg to inadvertently turn in Gabbiadini's driven pass.

But shortly before half-time, Vidal restored the two-goal advantage with a well-taken penalty after he had been pushed over by defender Vasco Regini.

The promising Gabbiadini, 22, gave Juve another fright when he tucked in the loose ball after Buffon had saved Pedro Obiang's header.

But Frenchman Pogba made sure his side avoided an embarrassing result with a fantastic 20-yard shot 12 minutes from time.