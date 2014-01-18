Match ends, Juventus 4, Sampdoria 2.
Juventus 4-2 Sampdoria
Juventus recorded their 12th successive Serie A win with victory over Sampdoria in a thrilling contest in Turin.
The league leaders went 2-0 in front when Arturo Vidal flicked the ball past Angelo Da Costa and striker Fernando Llorente scored with a powerful header.
Sampdoria reduced the deficit when Andrea Barzagli put into his own net, but Vidal scored again from the spot.
It was 3-2 when Manolo Gabbiadini tapped in, but Paul Pogba ensured the win for Juve with a stunning strike.
Victory moves Antonio Conte's side eight points clear of second-placed Roma, who earlier defeated Livorno 3-0, at the top of Serie A.
But Juve were given a tough test by an attack-minded Sampdoria side.
The hosts took the lead after 18 minutes through Chile forward Vidal, who flicked the ball past Da Costa from Pogba's delightful pass.
And six minutes later Juve had total command of the match when Spain striker Llorente leapt highest to head in Carlos Tevez's corner.
Sampdoria pulled a goal back soon after the restart when defender Barzagli stuck out a leg to inadvertently turn in Gabbiadini's driven pass.
But shortly before half-time, Vidal restored the two-goal advantage with a well-taken penalty after he had been pushed over by defender Vasco Regini.
The promising Gabbiadini, 22, gave Juve another fright when he tucked in the loose ball after Buffon had saved Pedro Obiang's header.
But Frenchman Pogba made sure his side avoided an embarrassing result with a fantastic 20-yard shot 12 minutes from time.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 22AsamoahSubstituted forPelusoat 80'minutes
- 3ChielliniBooked at 29mins
- 5Ogbonna
- 15Barzagli
- 23Vidal
- 6Pogba
- 14LlorenteSubstituted forQuagliarellaat 86'minutes
- 10TévezSubstituted forGiovincoat 86'minutes
- 8Marchisio
Substitutes
- 4Cáceres
- 7Pepe
- 9Vucinic
- 12Giovinco
- 13Peluso
- 19Bonucci
- 20Padoin
- 21Pirlo
- 27Quagliarella
- 30Storari
- 33Isla
- 34Rubinho
Sampdoria
- 1Da Costa
- 29De Silvestri
- 19ReginiBooked at 41mins
- 14Obiang
- 8MustafiSubstituted forCostaat 52'minutes
- 28GastaldelloBooked at 75mins
- 11Gabbiadini
- 17Palombo
- 23Éder
- 22BjarnasonSubstituted forFernandes Garciaat 45'minutes
- 15WszolekBooked at 51minsSubstituted forSansoneat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Costa
- 4Salamon
- 5Fernandes Garcia
- 6Rodriguez
- 9Pozzi
- 12Sansone
- 13Berardi
- 30Fiorillo
- 44Fornasier
- 79Gavazzi
- 92Tozzo
- Referee:
- Andrea Gervasoni
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 4, Sampdoria 2.
Attempt missed. Daniele Gastaldello (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Sebastian Giovinco (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria).
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Peluso.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Fabio Quagliarella replaces Fernando Llorente.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Sebastian Giovinco replaces Carlos Tévez.
Foul by Renan (Sampdoria).
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Federico Peluso replaces Kwadwo Asamoah.
Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 4, Sampdoria 2. Paul Pogba (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Attempt saved. Carlos Tévez (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Booking
Daniele Gastaldello (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daniele Gastaldello (Sampdoria).
Fernando Llorente (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Éder.
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Carlos Tévez following a set piece situation.
Foul by Vasco Regini (Sampdoria).
Carlos Tévez (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gianluca Sansone (Sampdoria).
Andrea Barzagli (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Gianluca Sansone replaces Pawel Wszolek.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 3, Sampdoria 2. Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt saved. Vasco Regini (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Angelo Palombo with a cross.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.
Attempt blocked. Pedro Obiang (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Angelo Palombo.
Attempt blocked. Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro Obiang.
Foul by Renan (Sampdoria).
Angelo Ogbonna (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Fernando Llorente (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Arturo Vidal with a through ball following a fast break.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo De Silvestri (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Angelo Palombo with a cross.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Andrea Barzagli.
Offside, Sampdoria. Andrea Costa tries a through ball, but Éder is caught offside.
Offside, Juventus. Paul Pogba tries a through ball, but Carlos Tévez is caught offside.