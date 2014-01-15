Chesterfield midfielder Jimmy Ryan extends contract

Chesterfield midfielder Jimmy Ryan has agreed a one-year contract extension until the end of next season.

The 26-year-old joined the Spireites from Scunthorpe in the summer and has scored two goals in 26 appearances for the Proact Stadium side.

"We are all delighted with Jimmy's contribution and I know he's very happy here so I think it's a perfect fit," boss Paul Cook told the club website.

Cook's side are third in League Two, three points behind leaders Scunthorpe.