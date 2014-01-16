BBC Sport - Robin Van Persie backs Manchester United manager David Moyes

Moyes needs time - Van Persie

Manchester United forward Robin Van Persie says manager David Moyes "needs time" to succeed and "he will get that time".

The Dutch international admits United have dropped "too many" points this season but insists the club are doing "everything we can to change that".

Van Persie - who has been sidelined since for a month with a thigh problem - has scored seven Premier League goals in Moyes's debut season, with United 7th in the table.

