Transfer window: Jack Grealish seals Notts County extension

Notts County have completed the deal to keep Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish on loan at the club until the end of the season.

Grealish has impressed since joining in September, and his extended stay was all but agreed earlier this month.

The 18-year-old returned to Villa to play in the FA Youth Cup, but the paperwork has now been finalised for him to resume his loan spell.

Notts also still hope to bring Celtic's Callum McGregor back to Meadow Lane.

The midfielder's loan deal has expired.

But although there are several other clubs eager to take him on loan, including County's League One rivals Wolves, a return to play for the Magpies for the rest of the season has not been ruled out.