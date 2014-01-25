Match ends, Bournemouth 0, Liverpool 2.
Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool
Liverpool are through to the fifth round of the FA Cup after goals from Victor Moses and Daniel Sturridge sealed victory at Bournemouth.
Moses found the net with a low shot from the edge of the area after 26 minutes while Sturridge fired past the advancing Lee Camp when superbly played in by Luis Suarez on the hour.
Bournemouth matched Liverpool for long periods but were restricted to half chances, with Andrew Surman, Harry Arter and Tommy Elphick all going close before Lewis Grabban forced a late save from Brad Jones.
At the other end, Sturridge lobbed an effort onto the crossbar, while Suarez forced a fine reaction save from goalkeeper Camp.
With the FA Cup representing his side's best chance of silverware this season, Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers named a strong line-up, with Suarez, Sturridge and Steven Gerrard all starting in a 4-2-3-1 formation.
But it was Bournemouth, 16th in the Championship, who made the better start with Surman heading Marc Pugh's cross over the bar.
Arter's foul on the edge of the box gave Liverpool their first attempt on Camp's goal, but Gerrard curled his free-kick just wide of the angle.
The Reds were not to be denied for long, though.
After Suarez played the ball in from the right, Chelsea loanee Moses fired a low shot into the net through a crowd of players from the edge of the area.
The goal was harsh on the hosts, who immediately tried to respond.
Arter flashed a shot just wide of Jones's post from the edge of the area before Surman's shot was deflected over by Kolo Toure's last-ditch tackle.
From the resulting corner Elphick headed over from close range.
After the Cherries were guilty of overplaying in their own area, Jordan Henderson inexplicably fired over from eight yards after neat footwork from Suarez.
Arter later curled a shot from 25 yards straight at Jones under pressure from Gerrard as Bournemouth continued to press for an equaliser before the break.
The home side could have had a penalty after the restart when Martin Kelly pulled Simon Francis's jersey, but referee Lee Probert denied their claims.
Liverpool took full advantage soon afterwards when Suarez put Sturridge through. The England forward outpaced the Bournemouth defence and made no mistake as he fired low past Camp.
Suarez should have added to Liverpool's tally but lobbed over the bar when one-on-one with Camp while Sturridge fired straight at Bournemouth's keeper with the outside of his boot from a tight angle.
As the match headed into injury time, Grabban saw a toe poke from the edge of the area tipped over the bar by Jones, while Camp pulled off a fine reaction save from Suarez in what was the last action of an entertaining game at a sold-out Goldsands Stadium.
Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers:
"The second half was more comfortable than the first. Bournemouth are a very good side so credit to them.
"The character was good from my team. A year ago there were games like this we may have lost, the mentality to up the tempo in the second half was excellent.
"Victor Moses was much better today. He has been working hard in training and he took his goal really well. He's quite laid back, he takes it all in his stride."
Line-ups
Bournemouth
- 42Camp
- 2Francis
- 11Daniels
- 8ArterSubstituted forPitmanat 78'minutes
- 5Elphick
- 22Ward
- 30RitchieSubstituted forFraserat 73'minutes
- 32O'Kane
- 9Grabban
- 4Surman
- 7PughSubstituted forRantieat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Allsop
- 3S Cook
- 10Pitman
- 14Harte
- 16MacDonald
- 20Fraser
- 28Rantie
Liverpool
- 1Jones
- 34KellySubstituted forFlanaganat 73'minutes
- 20Cissokho
- 14Henderson
- 37Skrtel
- 4K Touré
- 15Sturridge
- 8GerrardBooked at 57mins
- 7Suárez
- 10CoutinhoSubstituted forRomero Alconchelat 84'minutes
- 12MosesSubstituted forSterlingat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Romero Alconchel
- 9Iago Aspas
- 22Mignolet
- 31Sterling
- 33Ibe
- 38Flanagan
- 45Sama
- Referee:
- Lee Probert
- Attendance:
- 11,475
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home12
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 0, Liverpool 2.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Sturridge.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Martin Skrtel.
Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Bradley Jones.
Attempt saved. Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Charlie Daniels.
Offside, Liverpool. Daniel Sturridge tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Luis Alberto replaces Philippe Coutinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Raheem Sterling replaces Victor Moses.
Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Victor Moses following a corner.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Simon Francis.
Attempt saved. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Victor Moses.
Attempt blocked. Tokelo Rantie (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Daniels.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Brett Pitman replaces Harry Arter.
Foul by Jon Flanagan (Liverpool).
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Sturridge with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Attempt missed. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Steven Gerrard.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Jon Flanagan replaces Martin Kelly.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Tokelo Rantie replaces Marc Pugh.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Ryan Fraser replaces Matt Ritchie.
Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Tommy Elphick.
Attempt missed. Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Ritchie.
Attempt missed. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Harry Arter following a set piece situation.
Foul by Aly Cissokho (Liverpool).
Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Simon Francis.
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 0, Liverpool 2. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Suárez with a through ball.
Luis Suárez (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Elliott Ward (Bournemouth).
Offside, Bournemouth. Simon Francis tries a through ball, but Lewis Grabban is caught offside.
Booking
Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Steven Gerrard.
Attempt missed. Tommy Elphick (Bournemouth) header from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Harry Arter with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Steven Gerrard.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) because of an injury.