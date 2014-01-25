Match ends, Swindon Town 3, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Swindon Town 3-1 Shrewsbury Town
Swindon debutant Michael Smith scored a brace to earn his side victory over a battling Shrewsbury.
Smith opened the scoring when he met Yaser Kasim's cross before finding the top corner.
The visitors drew level as Paul Parry's thunderbolt from 25 yards gave goalkeeper Wes Foderingham no chance.
But Nile Ranger's close range header and Smith's second ensured Michael Jackson's first game in caretaker charge of the Shrews ended in defeat.
The win meant Swindon remain ninth, five points off the play-offs, while Shrewsbury's fourth straight defeat leaves them in 22nd.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Swindon Town goalkeeper Wes Foderingham told BBC Wiltshire:
"We're obviously relieved we got two late goals but we made it difficult for ourselves.
"It was difficult [conditions]. At times I looked like an 11-year-old girl kicking a ball because it didn't go far at all.
"I was just praying the ball didn't go out so I had to take another one.
"I've played in those conditions before and sometimes you just have to try and strike through the ball to get it as far up the pitch as you can."
Shrewsbury Town caretaker manager Michael Jackson told BBC Radio Shropshire:
"I am not going to lie - it is a difficult result to take. The players have done what they have been asked to and, up to the 89th minute, they had done it.
"The biggest thing for me is the performance and the attitude - from that point of view it is positive.
"It's been a whirlwind [since Graham Turner's departure] - phone calls, interviews, players.
"I am looking at Colchester tomorrow and looking at how we play them. We have Brentford next Saturday and we need the support from the fans to help get the results. I am targeting four points from our next two games."
Line-ups
Swindon
- 1Foderingham
- 2Thompson
- 14McEveleySubstituted forReckordat 48'minutes
- 4LuongoBooked at 65mins
- 22Ward
- 29Rossi Branco
- 11Pritchard
- 8MasonSubstituted forHarleyat 17'minutes
- 28Smith
- 15Kasim
- 3ByrneSubstituted forRangerat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Harley
- 9Ranger
- 19Thompson
- 23Barthram
- 25Belford
- 33Barker
- 34Reckord
Shrewsbury
- 1Weale
- 22Woods
- 3Jacobson
- 10FyvieSubstituted forGrandisonat 74'minutes
- 16Mkandawire
- 18Goldson
- 17ParrySubstituted forSchmeltzat 90'minutes
- 8McAllister
- 24EavesSubstituted forAtajicat 88'minutes
- 29Hall
- 11Taylor
Substitutes
- 2Grandison
- 6Winfield
- 9Bradshaw
- 12McQuade
- 25Anyon
- 26Atajic
- 30Schmeltz
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
- Attendance:
- 7,448
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swindon Town 3, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Goal!
Goal! Swindon Town 3, Shrewsbury Town 1. Michael Smith (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nile Ranger.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Nathan Thompson.
Attempt blocked. Joe Jacobson (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Sidney Schmeltz replaces Paul Parry.
Goal!
Goal! Swindon Town 2, Shrewsbury Town 1. Nile Ranger (Swindon Town) header from very close range to the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Tamika Mkandawire.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Bahrudin Atajic replaces Tom Eaves.
Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. David McAllister (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Ryan Harley.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Raphael Rossi Branco.
Attempt saved. Alex Pritchard (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Darren Ward.
Attempt saved. Joe Jacobson (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Raphael Rossi Branco.
Attempt blocked. Tom Eaves (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Wes Foderingham.
Attempt saved. Tom Eaves (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Raphael Rossi Branco.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Jermaine Grandison replaces Fraser Fyvie.
Attempt missed. Massimo Luongo (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Asa Hall (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Massimo Luongo (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Wes Foderingham.
Attempt saved. Paul Parry (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Massimo Luongo (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Michael Smith (Swindon Town).
Tamika Mkandawire (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. David McAllister (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Asa Hall (Shrewsbury Town) hits the bar with a header from very close range following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Nile Ranger replaces Nathan Byrne.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Raphael Rossi Branco.
Attempt missed. Jon Taylor (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Raphael Rossi Branco (Swindon Town).
Tom Eaves (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Harley (Swindon Town).
Connor Goldson (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Alex Pritchard (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.