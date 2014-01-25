Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Scunthorpe United 3.
Dagenham & Redbridge 3-3 Scunthorpe United
Dagenham came back from three goals down in atrocious conditions to rescue a point against leaders Scunthorpe.
Referee Darren Bond took the sides off with six minutes left and the visitors 3-2 up when a lightning storm struck.
But the game continued 10 minutes later and debutant Luke Norris rolled the ball in to equalise.
Earlier, goals from Sam Winnall, Deon Burton and Paul Hayes put the Iron in front before Abu Ogogo and Chris Dixon brought the Daggers back into it.
Bond was left with little choice but to stop play on the 84th minute as unrelenting rain left a number of puddles on the pitch.
Play eventually re-started after a 10-minute delay but with both teams struggling to play football on the waterlogged surface, the ball held up in a puddle and Norris managed to stab it into the net.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Scunthorpe United manager Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:
"I think we took our foot off the gas and thought that the game was over, and it never is.
"We're not going to blame the conditions. It's the same for both teams. We've got to manage that period better at 3-0. I made substitutions but I replaced quality with quality.
"That's 24 goals we've scored in 11 games and we're unbeaten in 11 games, so we have to try and take the positives out of it.
"There are certainly not a lot of positives to take out of the last 30 minutes, but there are plenty to take from the first hour."
Line-ups
Dag & Red
- 1Lewington
- 18Hoyte
- 26Connors
- 17HowellSubstituted forNorrisat 45'minutes
- 5Saah
- 2Wilkinson
- 8Ogogo
- 7ElitoSubstituted forDicksonat 69'minutes
- 9MurphySubstituted forShieldsat 69'minutes
- 12D'Ath
- 41Hines
Substitutes
- 3Ilesanmi
- 4Doe
- 6Bingham
- 14Dickson
- 20Shields
- 30Seabright
- 33Norris
Scunthorpe
- 1Slocombe
- 2Ribeiro
- 18Nolan
- 4McAllister
- 6Canavan
- 5Mirfin
- 14HawkridgeSubstituted forMcSheffreyat 83'minutes
- 24SyersSubstituted forCollinsat 63'minutes
- 8BurtonSubstituted forHayesat 59'minutes
- 29Winnall
- 30Williams
Substitutes
- 13Severn
- 15Waterfall
- 16Adelakun
- 19Collins
- 27Madden
- 28McSheffrey
- 39Hayes
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 2,037
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Scunthorpe United 3.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Chris Lewington.
Attempt saved. Paul Hayes (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Luke Norris (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Collins (Scunthorpe United).
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Brian Saah.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Scunthorpe United 3. Luke Norris (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brian Saah.
Foul by Abu Ogogo (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Sean McAllister.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Gary McSheffrey replaces Terry Hawkridge.
Attempt missed. Gavin Hoyte (Dagenham and Redbridge) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Marcus Williams.
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Christian Ribeiro.
Lawson D'Ath (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt saved. Paul Hayes (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Scunthorpe United 3. Chris Dickson (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Jack Connors (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United).
Gavin Hoyte (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Hayes (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt missed. Lawson D'Ath (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Chris Dickson replaces Medy Elito.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Sean Shields replaces Rhys Murphy.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Scunthorpe United 3. Abu Ogogo (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rhys Murphy.
Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gavin Hoyte (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Michael Collins replaces Dave Syers.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Scunthorpe United 3. Paul Hayes (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Winnall.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Paul Hayes replaces Deon Burton because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Scunthorpe United 2. Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Lawson D'Ath.
Foul by Luke Norris (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lawson D'Ath (Dagenham and Redbridge) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Luke Norris (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Niall Canavan (Scunthorpe United).