Warrenpoint hit back to draw with Crues

Warrenpoint Town fight back to hold third-placed Crusaders despite being reduced to 10 men at Milltown.

Winger Paul Heatley made room to fire the Crues into the lead in the first half.

In the second, Warrenpoint were unlucky to have defender Darren King sent-off for a second yellow card offence - but that did not stop Barry Gray's men from securing a point through Marty Havern's well-struck shot.