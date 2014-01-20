Transfer window: Dartford sign ex-Newport winger Ben Swallow

Dartford boss Tony Burman has added to his squad by signing former Newport County winger Ben Swallow.

The 24-year-old has been playing for Bromley since being released by the Welsh side at the end of last season.

Swallow started his career at Bristol Rovers and in 2011 he had a loan spell at Bath City.

After leaving Rovers in 2012 he spent time at York before joining Newport, who were promoted to the Football League while he was at Rodney Parade.