Swindon Town 1, Crawley Town 1.
Swindon Town 1-1 Crawley Town
Matt Tubbs notched his fourth goal in three games to ensure Crawley shared the points against play off-chasing Swindon.
Crawley started the brighter and were nearly awarded a penalty when Jamie Proctor was felled by Darren Ward.
Swindon went ahead after the restart when Jack Barthram crossed for Nathan Byrne to turn in at the near post.
The visitors levelled the scoring late on when Josh Simpson set up Tubbs to score from close range.
The draw means Swindon lie six points adrift of the play-off zone while Crawley are three points off the relegation places.
Swindon Town manager Mark Cooper told BBC Wiltshire:
"I thought we did OK until we got to the final third of the pitch. Our strikers didn't hold the ball up.
"We had loads of possession, but not enough threat.
"When you're not having a great spell the fans can become edgy, which transmits to the players, but we kept trying to play.
"We have to go backwards at times to go forwards, but you're only as good as your front men."
Crawley manager John Gregory told BBC Surrey:
"Swindon Town have got second best home record in our league and we've come here and, in my opinion, more than matched them all over the field.
"There's a lot of disappointed faces in the dressing room, so that tells you the kind of standards the boys have set themselves and when they come to a place like Swindon and get a point.
"All in all, it's been a good couple of away performances against top-quality opposition and we are delighted that we've got something out of this game. My players showed great passion tonight."
Line-ups
Swindon
- 25Belford
- 2Thompson
- 23BarthramSubstituted forReisat 87'minutes
- 19Thompson
- 22Ward
- 14McEveley
- 12N'Guessan
- 7Harley
- 28SmithSubstituted forMurphyat 66'minutes
- 15Kasim
- 3Byrne
Substitutes
- 6Reis
- 24Cox
- 29Rossi Branco
- 30Bedwell
- 33Barker
- 39Gladwin
- 40Murphy
Crawley
- 1Jones
- 4Connolly
- 3Sadler
- 10DruryBooked at 27minsSubstituted forKaikaiat 32'minutes
- 5McFadzean
- 12Walsh
- 11Simpson
- 28DickerBooked at 59mins
- 18Tubbs
- 14ProctorSubstituted forBulmanat 55'minutes
- 21Jones
Substitutes
- 8Torres
- 9Fallon
- 15Bulman
- 16Kaikai
- 17Boateng
- 29Connolly
- 32Atkins
- Referee:
- Steven Rushton
- Attendance:
- 7,062
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swindon Town 1, Crawley Town 1.
Attempt blocked. Sullay Kaikai (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Michael Jones (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Louis Thompson (Swindon Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Tijane Reis replaces Jack Barthram because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Jacob Murphy (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Michael Jones (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Swindon Town 1, Crawley Town 1. Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Dany N'Guessan (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Nathan Byrne.
Foul by Jacob Murphy (Swindon Town).
Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Louis Thompson (Swindon Town).
Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Yaser Kasim (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Sadler (Crawley Town).
Foul by Jack Barthram (Swindon Town).
Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dany N'Guessan (Swindon Town).
Michael Jones (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Jacob Murphy replaces Michael Smith.
Attempt missed. Sullay Kaikai (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town).
Michael Jones (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Gary Dicker (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Louis Thompson (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Gary Dicker (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.
Louis Thompson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gary Dicker (Crawley Town).
Attempt missed. Dany N'Guessan (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Yaser Kasim.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Dannie Bulman replaces Jamie Proctor.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Darren Ward.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Dany N'Guessan.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Jack Barthram.
Goal!
Goal! Swindon Town 1, Crawley Town 0. Nathan Byrne (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Barthram with a cross.
Attempt missed. Michael Jones (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Second Half
Second Half begins Swindon Town 0, Crawley Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Swindon Town 0, Crawley Town 0.