West Ham boss Sam Allardyce is frustrated to see his side give up an easy early goal on the way to a 3-0 defeat against Manchester City in their League Cup semi-final second leg.

Alvaro Negredo gave City the lead with only three minutes on the clock, and sealed a 9-0 aggregate win by scoring the third on the night after Sergio Aguero had struck.

Allardyce's depleted squad suffered two more injuries in the game, one to Joe Cole and another - possibly a serious knee problem - to Mohamed Diame.