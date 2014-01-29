Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Manchester City 5.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-5 Manchester City
- From the section Premier League
Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League with an ominous show of authority against Tottenham at White Hart Lane.
Manuel Pellegrini's side required a win over Spurs to move a point clear of Arsenal, and the outcome never looked in doubt when Sergio Aguero scored in an eighth successive game to give them an early lead.
Yaya Toure doubled their advantage five minutes into the second half from a hotly-contested penalty after Spurs defender Danny Rose was sent off despite appearing to get a touch on the ball before being penalised for fouling Edin Dzeko.
Dzeko added a third and, even though Etienne Capoue pulled one back for Spurs, there was still time for City substitute Stevan Jovetic to score his first league goal since his £22m summer switch from Fiorentina.
And as the visitors inflicted further heavy punishment on Spurs following their 6-0 win in Manchester in November, captain Vincent Kompany rounded things off with a simple finish.
The only black mark on City's night was that Jovetic had replaced Aguero, who sustained a hamstring injury just before half-time and is now a doubt for Monday's crucial meeting with Chelsea at the Etihad.
That injury apart, this was a highly satisfactory night for Pellegrini with City's display confirming they are now the team to catch, not only at the Premier League summit but in terms of quality and performance.
They knew the prize on offer for a victory and produced a masterclass in the opening half-hour which could easily have seen the game won - with Aguero as the spearhead.
He set the tone inside four minutes when he showed pace and power to create space before striking the far post with Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris beaten, while Dzeko deceived Kyle Walker in the area but shot wastefully over the top.
The goal was coming and it duly arrived after 15 minutes, Aguero making it look deceptively easy as he converted David Silva's pass with an angled finish.
Aguero was proving impossible for Spurs to control and the Argentine's fine header from Gael Clichy's cross required a diving one-handed stop from Lloris to prevent City extending their lead.
He was the threat again when first his header from Silva's corner was cleared off the line by Rose, before the striker reacted first but sent a shot inches off target.
Spurs showed resilience to survive the Aguero-inspired siege and had a goal disallowed for offside when Michael Dawson touched in Christian Eriksen's free-kick.
City suffered a serious setback moments before half-time as Aguero, the star of the show, pulled up clutching his hamstring and was replaced by Jovetic.
Capoue replaced Mousa Dembele at half-time but Spurs' hopes of making a recovery were undermined by a highly-contentious moment after 50 minutes when Rose conceded a penalty, and was sent off, for a challenge on Dzeko even though he looked to have got a touch on the ball first.
Toure converted the spot-kick with ease and when Dzeko stroked in the third after Silva's shot struck a post, City looked home and dry.
Spurs showed some fight as Capoue scrambled in following a corner, which was the signal for Pellegrini to make a change, sending on Matija Nastasic for Toure.
Order was restored with 12 minutes left when Jovetic's shot took a deflection to beat Lloris and give the scoreline the sheen City's superiority deserved.
And with Spurs depleted and in disarray, and White Hart Lane emptying rapidly, Kompany completed the formalities.
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 25Lloris
- 2Walker
- 3RoseBooked at 50mins
- 19DembéléSubstituted forCapoueat 45'minutes
- 20Dawson
- 6Chiriches
- 7Lennon
- 42Bentaleb
- 10Adebayor
- 23EriksenSubstituted forHoltbyat 83'minutes
- 22G SigurdssonSubstituted forNaughtonat 55'minutesBooked at 64mins
Substitutes
- 9Soldado
- 14Holtby
- 15Capoue
- 16Naughton
- 18Defoe
- 21Chadli
- 24Friedel
Man City
- 1Hart
- 5ZabaletaBooked at 76mins
- 22Clichy
- 25Fernandinho
- 4Kompany
- 26DemichelisBooked at 40mins
- 15Navas
- 42Y TouréBooked at 33minsSubstituted forNastasicat 64'minutes
- 16AgüeroBooked at 40minsSubstituted forJoveticat 45'minutes
- 10Dzeko
- 21SilvaSubstituted forKolarovat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Lescott
- 9Negredo
- 13Kolarov
- 17Rodwell
- 30Pantilimon
- 33Nastasic
- 35Jovetic
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 36,071
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away10
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Manchester City 5.
Hand ball by Stevan Jovetic (Manchester City).
Stevan Jovetic (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur).
Attempt saved. Etienne Capoue (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Holtby.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Manchester City 5. Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Kyle Naughton.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stevan Jovetic.
Stevan Jovetic (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Etienne Capoue (Tottenham Hotspur).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lewis Holtby replaces Christian Eriksen.
Martín Demichelis (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur).
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Aleksandar Kolarov replaces David Silva.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Manchester City 4. Stevan Jovetic (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fernandinho.
Booking
Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City).
Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Silva with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Zabaleta.
Offside, Manchester City. Fernandinho tries a through ball, but Stevan Jovetic is caught offside.
Offside, Manchester City. Vincent Kompany tries a through ball, but Edin Dzeko is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gaël Clichy with a cross.
Booking
Kyle Naughton (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jesús Navas (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Naughton (Tottenham Hotspur).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Matija Nastasic replaces Yaya Touré.
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Manchester City).
Vlad Chiriches (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Vlad Chiriches tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Adebayor is caught offside.
Foul by Jesús Navas (Manchester City).
Vlad Chiriches (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Manchester City 3. Etienne Capoue (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Gaël Clichy.