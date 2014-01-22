Charlton Athletic youngster Diego Poyet tells BBC London 94.9 that his father, former Chelsea, Spurs and Uruguay midfielder Gus Poyet, tries to give him advice to help his game.

Eighteen-year-old Diego made his first-team debut for the Addicks as a substitute in the 3-0 win over Oxford United in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Diego describes himself as "more of a holding midfielder" than his father, who is currently manager of Premier League side Sunderland.